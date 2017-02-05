Trump picks the Patriots for the Super Bowl

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

President Donald Trump is going with the favorites for this year's Super Bowl.

Trump told Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he is picking his good friend Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win the big game on Sunday.

The Pats are only favored to win by three points against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

For Trump, though, he thinks New England will come out on top by eight points.

President Donald Trump (left) is going with the favorites for this year's Super Bowl. Trump told Fox News host Bill O'Reilly (right) that he is picking his good friend Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win the big game on Sunday

The president says that he is biased because of his friendships with Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft.

'Well, I hate to make predictions, but I'll say, I don't even know what are the odds, I guess it's pretty even, so I'll say the Patriots will win by 8 points,' Trump told Fox News.

'Well I like Bob Kraft. I like Coach Belichick and Tom Brady's my friend,' Trump said.

The president noted the flak that Brady, Belichick, and Kraft have received from the public because of their relationships with Trump.

Brady and Trump have been photographed together on numerous occasions. They are seen above at a 2005 dinner in New York

'I know they're taking a lot of heat,' Trump said of the Patriots' leaders.

'But you know what, they're also getting a popularity of it. I think they're going to do very well. Tom's a winner.'

Trump also made sure to praise the Falcons.

Just moments before the start of the game, Trump tweeted: 'Enjoy the Super Bowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

'I think the other team is fantastic though. No I think it's a fantastic team, turns out to be a good quarterback,' he said.

'But you know there's less pressure on the Patriots because they've been there. You know once you've won, and you've done it, and they've done it, once you've done it there's a lot less pressure.'

'So we'll see what happens but you know you have to stick up for your friends, right?'