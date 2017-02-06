Brady shoots daggers at Goodell after Pats' Super Bowl win

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:54 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 01:12 EST, 6 February 2017

Tom Brady devastated the Atlanta Falcons with his arm on Sunday. Then he appeared to aim his wrath at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with his eyes.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was photographed looking at Goodell with searing intensity after he led his New England Patriots to a dramatic overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

It was Goodell that suspended Brady and penalized his team in the Deflategate scandal - something that New Englanders have not forgotten.

Goodell and Brady awkwardly shook hands during the postgame ceremonies honoring the champions.

Tom Brady (left) devastated the Atlanta Falcons with his arm on Sunday. Then he appeared to aim his wrath at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (right) with his eyes

After the game, the Boston Police Department tweeted that Goodell had made an enemy of all of New England

Goodell was lustily booed by New England Patriots supporters who were in the stands to witness the awarding of the Super Bowl trophy to their favorite team.

Patriots fans were licking their chops to let Goodell have it, especially after the commissioner suspended their hero, Tom Brady, for four games in the so-called 'Deflategate' scandal.

The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime on Sunday after coming back from a 28-3 deficit.

Brady was suspended for the first four games of this season by Goodell after an investigation by the NFL determined that he instructed team officials to let air out of footballs during a 2015 playoff game in order to gain a competitive advantage.

BPD posted another tweet a few moments earlier, this one also aimed at Goodell. 'Greatest comeback in Super Bowl history!!! God bless the Patriots. God bless karma,' the tweet read. 'See you in New England Mr. Goodell'

The quarterback appealed the motion, but eventually lost and was forced to accept the four-game punishment.

Brady and the Patriots denied any wrongdoing.

In the post-game celebrations, Goodell awkwardly shook hands with Brady.

When Goodell stepped to the podium after the game, he was drowned out by tens of thousands of Patriots supporters who jeered him.

Just moments after Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted the trophy from Goodell at the podium on Sunday, Kraft took a shot at the commissioner's handling of the Deflategate saga.

Goodell and Brady awkwardly shook hands during the postgame ceremonies honoring the champions

It was Goodell that suspended Brady and penalized his team in the Deflategate scandal - something that New Englanders have not forgotten

'A lot has transpired over the last two years,' Kraft said. 'And I don't think that needs any explanation.'

After the game, the Boston Police Department tweeted that Goodell had made an enemy of all of New England.

'When they suspended TB12 for 4 games, they didn't just disrespect the greatest QB of all time, they insulted a region,' BPD tweeted.

The tweet featured the hashtag #BostonStrong, which grew out of the emotional aftermath of the Boston Marathon terrorist attack of April 2013.

Just moments after Patriots owner Robert Kraft (right) accepted the trophy from Goodell at the podium on Sunday, Kraft took a shot at the commissioner's handling of the Deflategate saga

'A lot has transpired over the last two years,' Kraft said. 'And I don't think that needs any explanation' Goodell (left) is seen with Kraft (center) and his son, Jonathan Kraft (far right)

BPD posted another tweet a few moments earlier, this one also aimed at Goodell.

'Greatest comeback in Super Bowl history!!! God bless the Patriots. God bless karma,' the tweet read.

'See you in New England Mr. Goodell.'

So far, BPD has not removed the tweets.