Hyundai airs Super Bowl commercial with soldiers

By Associated Press and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:48 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 01:16 EST, 6 February 2017

In perhaps the last notable advertising moment of the night, Hyundai aired an ad right after the game that was recorded while the Super Bowl was underway.

The 90-second spot shows US troops at a military base in Zagan, Poland watching the game.

A few service members are called into a room, where they are connected virtually to their family members - who are at the game.

In perhaps the last notable advertising moment of the night, Hyundai aired an ad right after the game that was recorded while the Super Bowl was underway

The 90-second spot shows US troops at a military base in Zagan, Poland watching the game. A few service members are called into a room, where they are connected to their loved ones

The commercial was filmed using satellite technology and 360-degree immersive pods, which helped soldiers experience the game with their loved ones

Peter Berg, who made 2016 films Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon and the 2013 film Lone Survivor, directed the spot, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The commercial was filmed using satellite technology and 360-degree immersive pods.

It begins with an establishing shot of the military base as text states: 'Millions of people just watched the Super Bowl. Which wouldn't be possible without our troops.

'That's why Hyundai made their Super Bowl a little better.'

The scene is then set in a large hangar space, where soldiers are watching the Super Bowl.

Peter Berg, who made 2016 films Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon and the 2013 film Lone Survivor, directed the spot

The scene is set in a large hangar space, where soldiers are watching the Super Bowl

Three sergeants are called out of the room while many of their comrades watch the game. Sergeant Richard Morrill, Specialist Erik Guerrero and Corporal Trista Strauch find themselves face-to-face with family members

Sergeant Richard Morrill, Specialist Erik Guerrero and Corporal Trista Strauch are then called out of the room.

In the immersive pods, they find themselves face-to-face with their loved ones who are attending the Super Bowl.

The spot ends with the text: 'Watching the Super Bowl is amazing. Watching it with the ones you love is better.'

In the immersive pods, they find themselves face-to-face with their loved ones back home who are attending the Super Bowl

The spot ends with the text: 'Watching the Super Bowl is amazing. Watching it with the ones you love is better'

Typically, ads that air before or after the game don't get much attention.

But the unusual approach of Hyundai's ad helped the spot get attention before the game.

It may also have been helped by the New England Patriots' comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in the first Super Bowl overtime.

The commercial generated an extremely positive reaction on social media.

2016 Presidential Candidate Jeb Bush wrote: 'Hyundai ad of US soldiers serving in Poland was amazing'

Actress Aisha Tyler said the commercial made her emotional