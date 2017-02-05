Puppy Bowl features rescue dogs playing football

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:32 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 21:47 EST, 5 February 2017

Before Sunday night's big game, America tuned in to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year - the Puppy Bowl.

Two teams of playful and furry critters faced off in the annual championship, darting for the ball with tails wagging in order to claim the coveted title of top dog on Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 80 pups - who were all available for adoption - were let off their leashes to participate in the bowl game that included a halftime performance by Kitty Gaga.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff recruited their starting lineup from animal shelters across 22 states to secure its 39 star players in hopes that their team would claim the championship title.

The match was played in a scaled down stadium in New York and the object of the game is for the pups to shake their tails and to have fun.

The field was littered with distractions, such as squeaky chew toys, and the young rescue pets had to keep their eyes on the ball.

Hosted by Animal Planet, the event has drawn more than nine million viewers and claims it is the 'biggest game in adoption'.

The field was littered with squeaky chew toys but the pups needed to keep their eye on the prize

Available for adoption were Alexander Hamilpup and Blitz. Alexander Hamilpup (left), a Pomeranian and Husky mix, enjoys Broadway shows and 18th century American History. Blitz (right), a speedy Siberian Husky and Shepherd mix, was recruited for team Fluff's offense and offered an irresistible deal of 25,000 dog treats

The game's 'rufferee' Dan Schachner, explained that the pets are adopted in minutes as people can quickly go online and rescue a puppy they see playing.

Several of the furry faces have adorable names to match their looks, such as Alexander Hamilpup who is a Pomeranian and Husky mix and enjoys Broadway shows and 18th century American History.

Blitz, the speedy Siberian Husky and Shepherd mix, was recruited for team Fluff's offense and offered an irresistible deal of 25,000 dog treats for signing on.