Welcome to Flochella - the music festival that floats 



By Sinead Maclaughlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:20 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 22:40 EST, 5 February 2017

Thousands of music lovers dusted off their bikinis and armed themselves with inflatable unicorns for floating music festival Flochella.

The two-day event at Great Lake Taupo on New Zealand's north island was graced with clear skies and sunshine, the perfect weather for the 4000 revelers to listen to Kiwi artists like Theia, Maala, Jupiter Project and Mitch James.

Thousands were even queuing to get their wristbands for the highly-anticipated event at 9am, hours before the event officially began at 3pm, the New Zealand Herald reports. 

'Beautiful weekend in Taupo, cars being turned away yesterday because the event was at capacity,' on user wrote on Facebook.  

The free event, which was in its first year, also played host to the NZ's Official Bomb Comp, where thrill-seekers leap off a 10m scaffold into the water below, attempting to impress judges with their originality, style and form.

Fans are already anticipating a repeat of the sun-soaked festivities and hailing the 2017 floating festival a success.  

