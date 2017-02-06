Welcome to Flochella - the music festival that floats 

Thousands of music lovers dusted off their bikinis and armed themselves with inflatable unicorns for floating music festival Flochella.
The two-day event at Great Lake Taupo on New Zealand's north island was graced with clear skies and sunshine, the perfect weather for the 4000 revelers to listen to Kiwi artists like Theia, Maala, Jupiter Project and Mitch James.
Thousands were even queuing to get their wristbands for the highly-anticipated event at 9am, hours before the event officially began at 3pm, the New Zealand Herald reports.
'Beautiful weekend in Taupo, cars being turned away yesterday because the event was at capacity,' on user wrote on Facebook.
The free event, which was in its first year, also played host to the NZ's Official Bomb Comp, where thrill-seekers leap off a 10m scaffold into the water below, attempting to impress judges with their originality, style and form.
Fans are already anticipating a repeat of the sun-soaked festivities and hailing the 2017 floating festival a success.
Thousands of music lovers dusted off their bikinis and armed themselves with inflatable unicorns for floating music festival - Flochella
The two-day event at Great Lake Taupo on New Zealand's north island was graced with clear skies and sunshine, the perfect weather for floating
The free event also played host to the NZ's Official Bomb Comp, where thrill-seekers leap off a 10m scaffold into the water below
Feeling hungry? This group of music lovers float on the waters of Great Lake Taupo on an inflatable ice-cream, pretzel and donut
Thousands were even queuing to get their wristbands for the highly-anticipated event at 9.00am, hours before it began at 3pm
Revelers floated on the water or danced in the sand as they enjoyed the music of Kiwi artists like Theia, Maala, Jupiter Project and Mitch James
One tattooed festival goer cools off as she floats in the lake surrounded by inflatables of all shapes and sizes
Not much floating here: One merrymaker hugs her giant inflatable unicorn on dry land
Where's everyone gone? One lone floater enjoys the serenity at Flochella
Fans are already anticipating a repeat of the sun-soaked festivities and hailing the 2017 floating festival a success
The best things in life are free: The floating festival was in its first year and free to attend