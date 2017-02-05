Home | News | Essendon football players' cars stolen in Melbourne
Essendon football players' cars stolen in Melbourne



  • Four Essendon football players' cars stolen during Melbourne home invasion 
  • The offenders broke into a Maribyrnong property early on Friday morning
  • The four intruders were of African descent, police investigators were told 

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 19:04 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 22:49 EST, 5 February 2017

Four Essendon football players have reportedly had their cars stolen during a home invasion in Melbourne.

Police say the offenders broke into the Maribyrnong house early on Friday morning and stole wallets and keys before driving off in four cars- a Mazda, two Holden Commodores and a Volkswagen.

Four footballers live at the property- AFL listed players Shaun McKernan, Jayden Laverde and Connor McKenna, and VFL player James Ferry, The Age reported.

The four intruders, some armed with baseball bats, were of African descent, police investigators were told.

One of the residents woke up after hearing one of the vehicles, a Volkswagen, crash nearby and saw a man getting into another vehicle.

It’s believed the offenders arrived at the property in a stolen Toyota Camry, which has since been recovered dumped in Maribyrnong.

The Volkswagen stolen from the property has also been recovered nearby.

The other three vehicles, a Mazda and two Holden Commodores, are still missing.

None of the players were harmed but are reportedly shaken from the incident.

