Melbourne family find live maggots in their Aldi chicken
  • 49 minutes ago
  • A Victorian woman was eating the tenders when she found the maggots
  • Tooradin man Bill Johnson's daughter called him in a distressed state  
  • The family caught the maggots on tape, revealing yellow specks in the meat
  • The 'Farmwood Chicken Tenders' were recently purchased from Aldi

By Tanya Li for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:24 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 22:58 EST, 5 February 2017

A Victorian woman clams she was left traumatised after discovering live maggots in her chicken tenders during her meal.

Tooradin man Bill Johnson told 3AW Mornings his daughter and her friend were eating the tenders bought from supermarket giant Aldi when they found the fly larvae crawling in the meal.

Mr Johnson's daughter called him in a 'distressed state' after finding the 'creepy crawlies in her chicken meal' last Monday.

A Victorian woman was left traumatised after discovering live maggots in her chicken tenders during her meal

Mr Johnson's daughter made a video as the cooked chicken tenderloin was split open, and small yellow specks could be seen wriggling inside.

'This was what was found inside a chicken tender,' Mr Johnson says.

'They are still moving as you can see'.  

Mr Johnson told 3AW he was skeptical anything would be alive in there after coming out of the freezer and going into the oven. 

'I couldn't believe it myself ... As you can see in the video, there's alive something in there.'

He suspects the maggots made their way from the batter mix into the chicken flesh. 

The family caught the maggots on video, with Mr Johnson's daughter opening up the cooked chicken tenderloin with small yellow specks wriggling inside

Mr Johnson says they had recently purchased the Farmwood brand of chicken tenders from Aldi

Mr Johnson said they had recently purchased the Farmwood brand of chicken tenders. 

He has contacted Aldi and the Casey Council but has not yet received a response. 

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Aldi for comment.  


