Victoria police spark outrage with recruitment ad



  • Victoria police targeting 'African Australians' in recruitment drive 
  • Flyer posted to Facebook over the weekend and has sparked outrage 
  • Flyer says there will be separate information sessions for men and women

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:51 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 23:02 EST, 5 February 2017

Victoria police has released a recruitment flyer specifically targeting African Australians and says it will hold separate information sessions for male and female applicants.

The flyer, posted to Facebook over the weekend has sparked outrage online with many questioning its wording and the need to have segregated sessions for men and women.

'African Australians are most welcome to attend,' the flyer reads.

Victoria police has released a recruitment flyer specifically targeting African Australians and says it will hold separate information sessions for male and female applicants

'Victoria Police are you serious? Segregated male and female recruitment seminars? And are anglos less welcome than Africans?' wrote Peter Wallace on Twitter

Victoria police released the information session flyer via the Eyewatch- Wyndham Police Service Area Facebook page (stock image) 

'Separate sessions for male and female applicants will be run simultaneously.'

Victoria police released the information session flyer via the Eyewatch- Wyndham Police Service Area Facebook page.

'Victoria Police are you serious? Segregated male and female recruitment seminars? And are anglos less welcome than Africans?' wrote Peter Wallace on Twitter.

'Victoria really has become a joke separate seminars for female and males,' wrote another user.

The ad has since been removed.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.

The flyer, posted to Facebook over the weekend has sparked outrage online with many questioning its wording and the need to have segregated sessions for men and women

Victoria Police has sparked outrage after it released a recruitment flyer targeting African Australians


Victoria police spark outrage with recruitment ad
