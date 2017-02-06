Victoria police spark outrage with recruitment ad

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia

Victoria police has released a recruitment flyer specifically targeting African Australians and says it will hold separate information sessions for male and female applicants.

The flyer, posted to Facebook over the weekend has sparked outrage online with many questioning its wording and the need to have segregated sessions for men and women.

'African Australians are most welcome to attend,' the flyer reads.

'Separate sessions for male and female applicants will be run simultaneously.'

Victoria police released the information session flyer via the Eyewatch- Wyndham Police Service Area Facebook page.

'Victoria Police are you serious? Segregated male and female recruitment seminars? And are anglos less welcome than Africans?' wrote Peter Wallace on Twitter.

'Victoria really has become a joke separate seminars for female and males,' wrote another user.

The ad has since been removed.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.

