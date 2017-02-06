Home | News | Intel powered the 300 drones during Super Bowl halftime 
Intel powered the 300 drones during Super Bowl halftime 



  • An army of 300 drones created Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance backdrop
  • The devices created a glittering American flag over the Houston skyline
  • Intel was behind the display and although that segment was pre-recorded it says they can be used in live shows
  • The tech company hopes to launch more fleets, with the capacity to control more than 10,000 drones at a time

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:34 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 23:06 EST, 5 February 2017

Lady Gaga's incredible Super Bowl halftime show was due in part to Intel's fleet of 300 drones that helped create her dazzling performance.

As the Dancing in the Dark hitmaker opened up the show, hundreds of drones soared behind her, flying high into formation to create stunning visuals over the Houston skyline.

Intel was behind the stunning pre-recorded art display that transformed bobs of lights into a glittering flag and shimmering stars during the show on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga's incredible Super Bowl halftime show was due in part to Intel's fleet of 300 drones that helped create her dazzling performance over the Houston skyline on Sunday night  Lady Gaga's incredible Super Bowl halftime show was due in part to Intel's fleet of 300 drones that helped create her dazzling performance over the Houston skyline on Sunday night 

The performance saw hundreds of the devices swirl and transform into different displays, including the Intel logo (left) and the American flag (right)  The performance saw hundreds of the devices swirl and transform into different displays, including the Intel logo (left) and the American flag (right) 

The project, dubbed Shooting Stars, was first used in a three-week run at Disney World over the holiday season. They are all controlled by a single operating system, reported Tech Crunch.

Although the halftime show only used 300 devices, the system is capable of controlling up to 10,000 drones at a time.

Intel's Twitter account congratulated the performer on her mini concert and took credit for their involvement in the night's show. 

Intel is reported to be launching the move from individual drone usage to larger fleet operations. 

The light show was pre-recorded due to possible 'weather and environment issues' but Intel insists that doesn't mean the drones can't be used for live shows in the future, For The Win reported.

The stunning pre-recorded art display that transformed bobs of lights to a glittering flag and shimmering stars The stunning pre-recorded art display that transformed bobs of lights to a glittering flag and shimmering stars

The drones are lightweight and much less fancy looking than everyday drones. To take flight, they are propelled from launchpads The drones are lightweight and much less fancy looking than everyday drones. To take flight, they are propelled from launchpads

Intel has been working on the drone project for the past two years with hopes its take on aerial performance would not just be limited to large-scale events, but expand to Fourth of July celebrations and 'sky branding'.

The drones are lightweight and much less fancy looking than everyday drones. To take flight, they are propelled from launchpads.

Tech Crunch reports that they take only 15 minutes to assemble, meaning hundreds can be put together in a relatively short time period.

The news outlet also says the company plans for their fleet devices to be used also to complete tasks, such as rescue operations and inspecting goods. 

Lady Gaga was the performer during the Super Bowl halftime show
The light show was prerecorded due to possible 'weather and environment issues' but Intel insists that doesn't mean the drones can't be used for live shows in the future The light show was prerecorded due to possible 'weather and environment issues' but Intel insists that doesn't mean the drones can't be used for live shows in the future

Lady Gaga was the performer during the Super Bowl halftime show. The light show was pre-recorded due to possible 'weather and environment issues' but Intel insists that doesn't mean the drones can't be used for live shows in the future

