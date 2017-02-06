Corporate America trolls Trump with pro-diversity adverts

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:14 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 23:14 EST, 5 February 2017

A few of this year's Super Bowl commercials seemed to have one overriding theme – corporate America is trolling President Donald Trump.

In apparent defiance of Trump's policies, a number of commercials promoted messages of inclusion, diversity, and multiculturalism.

Coca-Cola re-broadcast an advert that it first aired in 2014 showing images of places throughout the United States.

The people seen in the commercial are from a number of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Coca-Cola re-broadcast an advert that it first aired in 2014 showing images of places throughout the United States

The people seen in the commercial are from a number of racial and ethnic backgrounds. In the background plays a multi-lingual version of America the Beautiful

The images are flashed as a multi-lingual version of America the Beautiful plays in the background.

A commercial for Airbnb showed a mosaic of faces of men and women. The facial features and skin colors change as words appear.

'We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong.'

'The world is more beautiful the more you accept.'

A commercial for Airbnb showed a mosaic of faces of men and women. The facial features and skin colors change as words appear. 'We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong,' the commercial said

The 30-second commercial ends with the hashtag #weaccept, which began trending on Twitter after the ad aired.

Trump supporters were angered earlier this week by a Budweiser commercial that featured a dramatic re-enactment of Adolphus Busch's immigrant journey to America in 1857.

Busch is one of the co-founders of Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser's parent company.

The 60-second ad, which is titled Born the Hard Way, shows Busch encountering hostility from locals after his arrival in America.

Trump supporters were angered earlier this week by a Budweiser commercial that featured a dramatic re-enactment of Adolphus Busch's (above) immigrant journey to America in 1857

The 60-second ad, which is titled Born the Hard Way, shows Busch encountering hostility from locals after his arrival in America

The commercial's implication that Americans were inherently hostile to immigrants led Trump backers to call for a boycott of Budweiser.

84 Lumber, a building materials supplier based in Pennsylvania, ran its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

84 Lumber, a building materials supplier based in Pennsylvania, ran its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. It showed a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter on a journey to the US from Mexico

It showed a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter on a journey to the US from Mexico.

The ad is a scaled-down version of a commercial that was rejected by the Fox network and the NFL as 'too controversial' because it showed the mother and daughter approaching a border wall.

Trump has vowed to construct a wall along the US-Mexico frontier to keep out illegal immigrants.

Car maker Audi also bought advertising time to advocate for a cause – equal pay for women.

Car maker Audi also bought advertising time to advocate for a cause – equal pay for women. The ad shows a young girl competing in cart races while the man narrating asks what he should tell his daughter when she becomes aware that women make less money than men

The ad shows a young girl competing in cart races while the man narrating asks what he should tell his daughter when she becomes aware that women make less money than men.

'Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?' the man asks.

The girl in the commercial wins the race.

The commercial ends with Audi declaring that it favors 'equal pay for equal work.'