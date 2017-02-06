Sunday could be Sydney's hottest day ever

By Rachel Eddie For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Sydney could swelter through its hottest day ever recorded on Sunday as the long-running heatwaves continue.

The warmest day ever recorded smashed 45.7 degrees at Observatory Hill in January 2013, beating the previous record of 45.3 in January 1939.

A Weatherzone meteorologist says we could again top the record across Sydney on Sunday.

Young women are pictured taking advantage of the hot weather on Monday at Bondi Beach

The forecast for Sunday is currently predicting 36 degrees in the city and 41 in Penrith in the western suburbs.

But Jessica Miskelly said there's potential for it to be the hottest day in Sydney on record – in both the city and western suburbs.

'We're looking at an extremely hot day on Sunday, it could be the warmest day on record,' Ms Miskelly told Daily Mail Australia.

Thankfully, a 'significant' cool change will wash over the city that night or Monday morning and keep temperatures low for at least a few days.

The prediction for warmer than average temperatures across the east coast is pictured

Ms Miskelly said heatwaves had been more predominant on the southeast coast this summer, and she said February was at high risk of recording warmer than average temperatures.

The city just endured its warmest pair of nights in 158 years of records, Weatherzone said.

'The minimum temperatures of 25.8 degrees on Sunday morning and 26.2 degree this morning ousted the record,' meteorologist Ben Domensino said on Monday.

'Richmond extended its tally of days over 40 degrees this season to eight on Sunday, distancing this season from the previous record of six days from 2002/03. Richmond has more than 70 years of observational history.

'Bankstown's 42.7 degrees was the highest temperature recorded in the Basin yesterday and the suburb's fifth day above 40 degrees this season. This summer now beats the 1979 record of four days.'

Mr Domensino said the southerly change on Tuesday and Wednesday will be short-lived.

'Hotter weather will return to the Sydney Basin from Thursday and build towards what is shaping up to be another sweltering and potentially record-challenging weekend,' he said.

Bureau of Meteorology recently released its summary for February to April months.

It said the east coast was expected to experience warmer than average temperatures. Cooler than average temperatures are expected in the northwest.

'We're looking at an extremely hot day on Sunday, it could be the warmest day on record,' Weatherzone meteorologist Jessica Miskelly told Daily Mail Australia

Sydney was expected to swelter through 35 degrees on Monday, or 43 degrees in Penrith in the city's west.

A southerly change will kick-in in the afternoon with fairly strong winds, bringing temperatures down steadily.

There is expected to be a reprieve on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 26 degrees.

Mr Sharpe said Sydney could see quite a bit of rain over Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly along the east coast.

Sydney is expected to reach 35 degrees on Monday before cooler weather on Tuesday and Wednesday

The city will then creep back up into the 30s, before temperatures peak on Sunday.

In south-west Queensland, temperatures are expected to reach 48 degrees on Tuesday and could continue to sit around 45 for six consecutive days.

While Brisbane will sit around 33 degrees during the week, the small town of Birdsville, on the border of Queensland and South Australia, is predicted to stay in the mid-40s until Thursday.

A wind change will bring a brief drop in temperatures before they rise again on Friday, according to Weatherzone.

High humidity will accompany the rising temperatures this week as an abnormally high pressure to the east of Australia creates stagnant hot air.

Jacob Cronje, a senior meteorologist for Weatherzone told Daily Mail Australia the previous record of nine consecutive days over 35 degrees was held since 1896.

Sydney reached 34.9 degrees on Sunday and was expected to smash 35 again on Monday.

Adelaide will have a cooler start to the week with a maximum temperature of 24 on Monday but will soar to 40 degrees on Wednesday, with temperatures in the high-30s for the following few days.

Thunderstorms and flooding are expected to ease across Victoria after wild weather led to hundreds of emergency call outs.

Monday is expected to become the eleventh consecutive day above 35 degrees

After a brief reprieve on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to again soar from Thursday

Western Sydney will reach between 38C and 43C on Monday and will remain warm until Saturday when temperatures reach the 40s again

Bureau of Meteorology senior forescaster Rod Dickson told AAP the weather conditions would ease on Monday, with a high of only 19 degrees and rains clearing.

State Emergency Service spokeswoman Jacque Quaine said the SES responded to more than 330 requests for assistance on Sunday, with most of the chaos in the Melbourne metropolitan area, Ballarat and Phillip Island.

Those call outs included 170 flooding jobs, 122 building damage jobs and one instance where a car was stuck in water.

Temperatures in Melbourne will remain cool on Monday but will reach 32 on Wednesday and linger in the late 20s until Saturday.

Darwin is bracing for an extreme monsoon with thunderstorms expected all week with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.

While Brisbane will sit around 33C during the week, some areas of south Queensland can expect temperatures to sit around 45C to 48C until next weekend

7 DAY WEATHER FORECAST FOR AUSTRALIA Penrith, Sydney Monday: Max 43, mostly sunny Tuesday: Max 27, showers Wednesday: Max 27, possible showers Thursday: Max 34, mostly sunny Friday: Max 40, mostly sunny Saturday: Max 40, possible showers Sunday: Max 41, possible showers Melbourne Monday: Max 20, showers clearing Tuesday: Max 26, mostly sunny Wednesday: Max 32, sunny Thursday: Max 32, possible shower Friday: Max 26, mostly sunny Saturday: Max 27, possible shower Sunday: Max 21, possible shower Brisbane Monday: Max 32, mostly sunny Tuesday: Max 33, clearing showers Wednesday: Max 32, possible showers Thursday: Max 31, possible showers Friday: Max 32, mostly sunny Saturday: Max 34, mostly sunny Sunday: Max 36, sunny Adelaide Monday: Max 24, rain clearing Tuesday: Max 31, sunny Wednesday: Max 40, sunny Thursday: Max 37, partly cloudy Friday: Max 37, mostly sunny Saturday: Max 37, mostly sunny Sunday: Max 28, mostly cloudy

New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia are expected to see extreme temperatures throughout the week