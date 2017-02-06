Manchester great-grandmother is killed by police driver

By Richard Marsden for the Daily Mail

A police employee has been questioned over the death of a 91-year-old woman in a road accident amid claims he may have been using a mobile phone at the wheel of his car.

Great-grandmother Joan Pimblett had almost made her way across the street in a shopping area a few hundred yards from her flat when she was struck by the vehicle.

The former dinner lady, who was still independent despite her age, was planning a holiday to Canada and was a member of the University of the Third Age, a learning group for older people.

But she died in hospital on Monday, three days after the collision in Heaton Moor, Greater Manchester.

Divorcee Mrs Pimblett, who was using a wheeled walking frame at the time of the crash, had suffered severe head injuries and multiple broken bones.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the male driver was a civilian employee and that their Professional Standards Unit has been informed.

The force added that the car involved was not a police vehicle. It is not known whether or not the man was at work at the time.

It is understood that lines of enquiry include whether the driver, who has been questioned but not arrested, was using a mobile phone at the time.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

One witness to the accident, who was stood at a bus stop outside the nearby Savoy cinema said: ‘The lady had nearly got all the way across the road when the car hit her.

‘The driver didn’t seem to see her. It was a sickening impact. There was a lot of pedestrians around at that time. I was just one of many people who saw or heard it.’

Neighbours paid tribute to Mrs Pimblett. One said: ‘She was a kind, determined and independent woman. She was clever enough to use a computer at her age and was strong enough in body and spirit to have lived past 100.’

The friend added that Mrs Pimblett’s family are ‘in shock and cannot comprehend that Joan may to have died for the sake of a phone call’.

She leaves four sons including Colin, who lives nearby, Robert, a solicitor in Poynton, Cheshire, a sister and brother in Canada, and another sister in Florida.

There are also grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The accident occurred at 10.55am on Friday January 27, on Heaton Moor Road, and Mrs Pimblett was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital in an ambulance but died of her injuries on Monday morning (January 30).

Mrs Pimblett’s devastated son Colin, 54, said: ‘It has cut an active life short. My mother was planning trips abroad and a family wedding next year.

‘We would urge any witnesses to get in touch with the police, particularly who saw the vehicle approaching the incident.’

Mr Pimblett added that his family wanted to thank members of the public at the scene who tried to save his mother’s life.

‘I believe that by co-incidence there may have been some medical professionals in the area who were among them. Our thanks go to all those people who were able to help,’ he said.

He added that he did not wish to comment about the possible cause of the collision.

In a statement, the family added: ‘Joan was an independent and active pensioner with many friends and was frequently seen in the local shops, cafés and restaurants.

‘Despite her age, she continued to travel, having family both in the UK and across the globe.

‘She will be sadly missed by both family and friends, tragically taken before her time.’

Police Constable Paul Shore, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the woman and we are currently offering them our support.

‘Officers are working to ascertain exactly what happened and we are appealing to anyone with information about this collision to please come forward. Anyone with dash-cam footage prior to the incident is also urged to get in touch.’

Penalties for mobile phone use at the wheel are set to double to a minimum of six points after a campaign by the Daily Mail.

A nationwide crackdown by police forces on mobile phone use by drivers took place last month, following a similar week of action last November when 8,000 people were caught breaking the law.