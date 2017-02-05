Peru Two drugs mule breaks silence after returning to UK

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

Published: 16:49 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 20:50 EST, 5 February 2017

Peru Two drugs mule Michaella McCollum Connolly has broken her silence by posting a selfie on Facebook, six months after returning to the UK.

The 24-year-old, from County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, was jailed in Peru in 2013 for attempting to smuggle £1.5 million of cocaine out of the country with fellow drug mule Melissa Reid.

Now back at home, she posted a message on Facebook thanking 'everyone who has supported myself and family through these past few years.'

Peru Two drugs mule Michaella McCollum Connolly has broken her silence by posting a selfie on Facebook, six months after returning to the UK

She posted a message on her Facebook thanking 'everyone who has supported myself and family through these past few years'

The post read: 'Please know I truly appreciate each one who cared and had my back.

'Thank you for all the sweet messages I have not got reading them all just yet or got a chance to reply to them but I will definitely make a good attempt to get back to you all.

'It has been a long ride to get where I am today but it just shows that when we fight hard enough for something we can achieve it.

'Something to have in mind when one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.'

The 24-year-old, from County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, was jailed in Peru in 2013 for attempting to smuggle £1.5 million of cocaine out of the country

McCollum Connolly returned home to Ireland in August last year after reportedly doing a deal with Peruvian authorities.

She and Reid - dubbed the ‘Peru Two’ – had each been sentenced to six years and eight months in jail after admitting to trying to smuggle cocaine out of the country.

The pair, who initially protested their innocence, were found in possession of 11kg of cocaine hidden inside food packets in their luggage as they prepared to board a flight from Lima to Madrid.

McCollum Connolly was released on parole last March after serving less than half of her sentence but was initially required to stay in Peru, where she carried out voluntary work.

McCollum Connolly (left) and Melissa Reid (right)- dubbed the ‘Peru Two’ – were each sentenced to six years and eight months in jail

Reid was released from prison in June last year, flying back to Scotland shortly afterwards.

Speaking previously about her experience in Lima’s Ancon 2 prison, McCollum Connolly described how she shared a cell with seven other prisoners including Reid, sleeping on concrete bunks and using a hole in the floor as a lavatory.

Despite the harsh conditions, she told Mail On Sunday 'of course you have laughs in there’ and said she adjusted to life in jail by running a beauty salon and participating in dance competitions.

She secretly took the pictures on a mobile phone she got by bribing a prison guard, in order to reassure her family that she was coping with the harsh reality of her situation.

One photograph showed her crouching alongside other inmates as she blew out candles on a cake they made for her 22nd birthday.