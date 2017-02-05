Australian woman dies in jet ski crash in Thailand

By Rachel Eddie For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

An Australian woman has died after crashing her jet-ski into one her boyfriend was driving in Thailand.

Emily Jayne Collie, 20, was pulled unconscious from the water and was treated by lifeguards on the beach before she was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Ms Collie's boyfriend said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see her jet-ski, leading to the crash just off Kata Beach in Phuket.

She and her boyfriend Tommy Keating crashed into each other about 4.45pm local time on Sunday, local media reports.

Ms Collie died after suffering severe neck and shoulder injuries, The Age reported.

Mr Keating suffered minor injuries and broke down in tears in the ambulance.

An onlooker, Prapai Navarak, said the boyfriend was crying but there was nothing anybody could do.

'It was so sad to see. Nobody could do anything. The woman's husband was crying. I am shocked,' Mr Navarak said.

Mr Keating's cousin, Sean Lyon Smith, said the couple had been in a relationship for about two years and had gone to Thailand on a 'dream holiday'.

Ms Collie of Victoria was a student at Charles Sturt University and went to Goulburn Valley Grammar School in Shepparton, according to her Facebook page.

A spokesperson confirmed the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to Ms Collie's family.

Tributes began flowing on Monday morning for the young woman.

Mr Keating's sister, Bree Lyon, said Ms Collie had a 'genuine heart' and a 'beautiful smile'.

'I was inspired by you in so many ways my darling girl, you were so strong and so determined,' Ms Lyon wrote on Facebook.

'I miss you so much Emily. I truly do. I love how you loved my brother, the way you looked into his eyes with nothing but pure love, it was the truest thing I've ever been grateful to witness. I know you're up there our darling, and I know the stars will forever shine brighter now that you've found home in their skies. I promise to look after your Tommy forever and always our darling girl.'

Steph Hanlon said she 'cannot even accept that this has happened'.

'Such a beautiful and strong girl and I feel so blessed to have once been so close with you,' the friend wrote on Facebook.

Another friend, Maddie Louise King, said Ms Collie was a 'gorgeous girl' and was shocking 'something as horrible as this can happen, especially to someone you know'.

Kaila Grundy said she 'couldn't accept' Ms Collie's death.

'Cant accept the fact that such a beautiful person has been taken away too early,' the friend wrote on Facebook.

'I feel privileged to have had a friend like you, Em! You'll never be forgotten and always will be missed. Fly high girl xxx.'

Ebony Britten said: 'Rest easy beautiful, forever grateful to have met such a kind soul.'

Another friend commented: 'My Heart is breaking. Such a sad loss of the most beautiful girl, such a sweet girl taken too soon. A beautiful angel, now in heaven.'