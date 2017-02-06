A plague on soppy townies who treat foxes like pets

By Ross Clark for the Daily Mail

Published: 20:48 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 21:01 EST, 5 February 2017

A diseased fox bit off part of a man's ear as he was sleeping on a bench in the village of Storrington, West Sussex. Yet rather than being put down, the beast is now being cared for 24/7. File photo

Surely if there were ever a case for humanely killing an animal, it was the diseased fox that recently bit off part of a man’s ear as he was sleeping on a bench in the village of Storrington, West Sussex.

Over two days, the beast had also menaced a schoolgirl and acted aggressively towards a Tesco delivery driver and several shoppers.

Yet, far from being put down, the fox has been scooped up and is being swooned over 24/7 by volunteers working for an organisation called the National Fox Welfare Society.

In a Facebook post, the society said it had successfully trapped the ‘hungry’ and ‘confused’ animal, and it was undergoing medical tests to establish if it had toxoplasmosis, a parasitical infection that affects the brain and leaves the animal without any sense of fear.

Following treatment and recovery, the plan is to return the fox to the wild, or to find it a home at a fox sanctuary.

And what of the 24-year-old victim who has been left with serious disfigurement to his ear? He has declined to give his name, but says: ‘I saw the fox running off and then got help. I went to hospital, where they had to stitch it up. I’m going to have to have plastic surgery to rebuild it.’

If he is looking for sympathy after having chunks of his ear removed while he was minding his own business, I suggest he avoids the National Fox Welfare Society’s Facebook page.

In one post, the society suggests that the incident had been ‘blown out of all proportion’, that the man ‘was very drunk and it is difficult to say whether any injuries were incurred before said incident’.

And in the 200 posts from the society’s supporters, barely a ripple of concern is expressed for the victim, but there are no end of inquiries about the fox.

One supporter, calling herself ‘Natasha Foxgirl’ wrote it is ‘very obvious to anyone with half a brain that the story was a complete load of bull . . . Why can’t people leave our beautiful foxes alone?’

Another gives an account of a row she had with some heartless folk who told her foxes should be shot to keep their numbers down. It prompted a belligerent response from the society itself that the anti-fox brigade ‘need controlling, not the fox’, adding: ‘It can make you ashamed to belong to the same species.’

Foxes were first recorded living in towns in southern England in the Thirties and, by the Nineties, there were an estimated 33,000 urban foxes throughout Britain

Some might see members of the National Fox Welfare Society as the ones demonstrating an aberration in human behaviour, and ask themselves: how can people weep over an aggressive animal while showing utter contempt for the human it had just attacked?

The society did not respond to the Mail’s requests for comment but, from its website and Facebook page, it is clear that the interests of humans are pretty low down its list of priorities. Never mind that many parts of Britain are overrun by foxes, it seems that every last mangy specimen must be saved.

This year alone, the society boasts of having sent 711 ‘mange treatment packs’ free to anyone who wants to treat poorly foxes in their garden — packs that cost it £8 a time.

The society also claims to take in 300 abandoned and orphaned fox cubs each year, all of which must be fed every three to four hours.

It raises the money through membership fees, for which it asks a minimum of £1 a month, and from the sale of T-shirts, mugs and fridge magnets, each adorned with cute photos of foxes.

Some of the refugees feature on the website: there is Basil the dog fox from Cambridgeshire, suffering from toxoplasmosis and pictured being served with ‘cooked chicken breast drizzled in honey’.

And then there is Victoria the vixen from Kent, now being treated for mange, while Aphrodite and Dottie, also suffering from toxoplasmosis, chase each other playfully around their pen.

Yes, like characters from a Beatrix Potter children’s book, all these foxes are given cutesy names. Indeed, the one that bit the ear off a man in Sussex has been nicknamed John Lewis because it lurks around a nearby Waitrose car park.

The society says that its intention is to release all these animals back into the wild in locations where landowners have agreed — except a small number which have become too friendly towards humans and must be kept in a sanctuary instead.

No doubt saving a cute animal makes the volunteers feel good about themselves, but they are doing nothing to help foxes in the long-term.

In 1995, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee estimated that 240,000 foxes were living in Britain

There is a very good reason why foxes need to be controlled: their numbers have exploded.

In 1995, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee estimated that 240,000 foxes were living in Britain. By 2013, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) put it at 430,000.

The growth in urban foxes has been especially dramatic.

Foxes were first recorded living in towns in southern England in the Thirties and, by the Nineties, there were an estimated 33,000 urban foxes throughout Britain.

A recent estimate by the University of Brighton puts the number at 150,000, with rapid growth occurring in northern cities. In London, there are an estimated 18 foxes per square kilometre. Bournemouth has 23 per square kilometre.

The incursion into cities is increasingly a problem for the human population.

Foxes carry several diseases that can affect humans, including toxoplasmosis, which can cause miscarriages, and alveolar echinococcosis, a potentially fatal tapeworm infection of the liver.

Attacks on children are also a growing problem: in Hackney, East London, in 2010, a fox got in through an open window and bit sleeping nine-month-old twins Lola and Isabella Koupparis, on the head and arm respectively. Lola ended up in intensive care.

In another case in Bromley, Kent, in 2013, a fox bit the finger off a one-month-old boy as he slept in his cot. The following year, a two-year-old boy in nearby New Addington, was attacked after a fox entered a house through a cat flap.

Last month, a wild fox broke into a 23-year-old woman’s locked home in Hackney and snuggled up in a bed on the third floor — and then got back in a second time two days later.

The fact is that the fox no longer has any natural predators in Britain, yet it breeds as if it has to make up for mass predation.

According to the Veterinary Association For Wildlife Management, an estimated 425,000 fox cubs are born every year, which is nearly two for every fox alive at the beginning of the breeding season.

Most of these cubs will inevitably die young because, if they didn’t, numbers would more than double every year.

No predator can survive high densities of population for long because there just isn’t enough food to go round.

If foxes are not controlled by shooting, or by some other form of control, the inevitable result is that they end up suffering a far less pleasant fate: hunger, disease and road accidents.

When well-meaning people start to become soppy over diseased foxes, all they are doing is helping to exacerbate the problem of overpopulation and postponing the inevitable.

There is nothing humane in allowing disease to control a population of wild animals, which is what happened in Norway in the Seventies when 90 per cent of its fox population succumbed to mange.

Councils warn that poisoning foxes is illegal, but snaring is acceptable provided the traps are visited at least once a day.

Once caught, they have to be humanely killed by shooting or by a vet. And, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, it’s an offence to release an animal back into the wild in a way that prejudices its survival.

But many councils do trap urban foxes and arrange for them to be released in the countryside.

A recent estimate by the University of Brighton puts the number at 150,000, with rapid growth occurring in northern cities

Favourite liberation zones are suburban parks and, for Londoners, outside the M25 perimeter. But animal welfare organisations say that relocation merely shifts the problem, doing no favours to the newly released animal nor to the rural fox population.

The British Wildlife Rehab- ilitation Council is wary about the effect of such releases on rural foxes, which, it says, are ‘anatomically, physiologically, immunologically and behaviourally best adapted to the environment, and we should be wary of interfering with this process’.

The National Fox Welfare Society is run by Martin Hemmington, who is in his early 50s and lives in Northamptonshire.

At the time of the attack on the Koupparis twins, he said: ‘Walking into people’s houses is not commonplace and [a fox] would never go in with the intention of attacking someone.

‘I can only imagine the fox has found itself in a situation and it has become distressed and panicked. They are wild animals and will bite if cornered.

‘Perhaps it was injured or had concussion from a car accident.’

There is, of course, another possibility: that hungry cubs, unable to carve out a territory in crowded urban areas, are so desperate, they are entering our homes to find food instead — places they would previously have avoided.

No one wants foxes to disappear. Most of us want this native animal to thrive as a healthy species.

But weeping over individual animals — to the point of nursing one which has chewed a man’s ear — won’t help achieve that.

In the long-term, failing to control foxes will cause them far more misery.