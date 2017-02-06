Break up franchises after Southern Rail farce say MPs

By James Salmon Transport Correspondent For The Daily Mail

MPs have called for Britain's railways to be broken up into smaller franchises following the Southern Rail debacle.

A damning report by the House of Commons Transport Committee says the UK franchising model is no 'no longer fit for purpose' and is failing passengers, who are forced to put up with poor service, overcrowded trains and rising fares.

It suggests giant rail services could be split into smaller franchises covering smaller areas, to boost competition and improve service.

Commuters wait for a train at East Croydon station last year after hundreds of trains were cancelled and other services affected as a result of one of many strikes

The committee argues ministers, rail bosses and trade unions are all to blame for the 'disastrous outcomes' of the Southern Rail franchise.

The Department for Transport – headed by Transport secretary Chris Grayling - is accused of being too soft on Southern Rail bosses - and failing to properly monitor punctuality and performance targets as passengers have endured more than ten months of disruption.

Ministers awarded Govia Thameslink Railway a controversial deal worth more than £1billion a year to run the giant Southern franchise – which includes Thameslink and Great Northern – until 2021.

Under the agreement – the only one of its type in the UK – rail bosses are awarded annual fees to run the network, with the government pocketing the proceeds from tickets sales.

This has meant taxpayers have had to foot the bill for the wave of strikes and engineering works which have plagued the service over the last year.

The lost revenues over the last financial year are estimated to amount to around £38million.

Govia has cited 'force majeure' – claiming the persistent disruption for Southern passengers is caused by events beyond its control.

But the commons transport committee said the government should consider stripping Govia of the franchise if it is found to have breached its contract.

Arguing that 'all parties are accountable for the disastrous outcomes on this franchise', it says the Department for Transport has 'failed to take responsibility for some of the failings in the handling of the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern franchise'.

It adds: 'While we do acknowledge that factors were beyond the control of the Department, including the significant and inevitable impact of the Thameslink programme enhancements, and industrial relations disputes; the Department does need to address issues such as inadequate planning, inaccurate assumptions and weak performance incentives.'

Demonstrators holding placards stage a protest at Victoria Station against Southern Rail and its parent company Govia. Critics say Chris Grayling has been too soft on Southern Rail bosses

MP said there are also 'serious deficiencies in the Department's monitoring and enforcement of this franchisee'.

The committee's chair Louise Ellman said: 'The government has serious lessons to learn from the management from the Thameslink Southern and Great Northern franchise.'

She added: 'While franchising enabled passenger growth and service improvements when it was first rolled out, passenger satisfaction with the railways is falling. Its core objectives are no longer being met, potential benefits are being lost and the passenger is suffering through higher fares and continued underperformance.'

The Transport committee urges ministers to launch an independent review of rail franchises, and explore the option of handing powers to fine rail operators for poor performance to the independent Office of Rail and Road.

Ministers are also urged to consider breaking up giant rail franchises, offering longer term contracts to rail operators to run smaller rail services.

MPs argue this could boost competition, leading to new rail operators being set up.

But Labour yesterday reiterated calls for the railways to be brought back under public ownership.

Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald told the BBC'S The Andrew Marr Show: 'A railway works best as an integrated network but privatisation and franchising have meant breaking it up.'

The report comes as the boss of the militant Rail Maritime & Transport Union vowed to continue strike action against Southern, despite a peace deal reached between rail bosses and drivers' union Aslef on Friday.

Mick Cash, the boss of RMT which represents train guards, described the deal as a 'disgrace' and a 'stitch up'.

RMT and Aslef had joined forces to protest against Southern's decision to give responsibility for opening and closing train doors to drivers, rather than guards.

They claimed this system, which has been used on trains across the UK for decades, poses a danger to passengers.

But members of Aslef are said to baulked at the prospect of losing thousands of pounds more in wages from further strikes and overtime bans.

Earlier this month it emerged Department of Transport officials are monitoring Southern performance figures.

But ministers are convinced that awarding the contract to another operator or renationalising Southern would be unlikely to improve the service while industrial action engineering works are ongoing.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the government was already taking steps to ensure Network Rail worked more closely with rail operators, as recommended by the committee.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport said: 'We can make improvements and the transport secretary has been clear that it will take new ways of working, more investment and better collaboration across the industry to tackle the challenges ahead.'