Trump watches Super Bowl after anti-judge Twitter tirade

President Donald Trump welcomed guests for his lavish Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday - just hours after attacking the federal judge who listed his executive border banning entry to nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump was set to watch the Super Bowl in the evening at Trump International Golf Club after he spoke on the phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were welcomed by a marching band and cheerleaders just before the viewing party.

The president and first lady then took their seats inside the hall along with dozens of other guests.

Trump's White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, sat alongside his boss at the main table, which was adorned with football-themed decor.

The president settled in to watch the big game and take a break from his Twitter campaign against his political opponents, the media, and a judge who halted a signature initiative.

Earlier on Sunday, the president resumed tweeting against Washington state district court judge James Robart, who blocked his executive order on immigration on Friday.

'Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!' the billionaire first tweeted from his personal @realdonaldtrump account in reference to Robart.

In a second tweet, he added: 'I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!'

The president's tweets on Sunday came after a Justice Department appeal was turned down, as the appeal would have lifted a ruling that has stopped Trump's immigration order.

The executive order that Robart halted restricted travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Prior to sharing his thoughts about the travel ban and Robart on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Trump had seemingly resisted the urge to tweet on Sunday morning by busying his hands with a round of golf in Palm Beach.

The president was spotted leaving Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach to take him back to his Mar-a-Lago retreat, which was being circled by the Coast Guard.

Agents hopped on jet skis and others kept guard with rifles on board boats to patrol the waters surrounding Trump's 'winter White House'.

His low-key Sunday morning came after a glitzy Saturday night at the Red Cross Gala and amid ongoing legal strife over his controversial travel ban.

President Trump was hoping to quash a judge's temporary stay on the ban but was denied by a federal court on Saturday.

Hours earlier he had told guests at the gala he was confident he would win.

His team must file more arguments if it wants to overturn the ruling of Washington judge James Robart who deemed the ban 'unconstitutional' as he sided with the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Friday.

The stay allows citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries to resume travel to the US after being temporarily banned by President Trump's January 27 executive order.

Trump has stuck to the controversial plan to keep out citizens from countries including Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

He claims the block, which also applies to refugees, will protect US citizens from terrorism.

Millions around the word passionately disagree and have protested in droves to have the ban overturned.

The first of their victories came when a New York federal judge issued a stay preventing the deportation of affected citizens who had arrived in the US.

It meant that while the ban was in place, no one could be sent back to the countries they'd fled or traveled from. Lawyers have been working frantically across the nation to challenge the ban in other ways ever since.

The CEOs of Silicone Valley have rallied together to support their efforts. Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO, said he would support the lawsuit as other bosses condemned it.

Robart's decision to uphold it in Washington was slammed by the president who launched a furious Twitter rant about the 'so called' judge.