'Drunk' truck driver crashes into school bus killing 16

At least 16 people are dead and 34 more are injured following a 'drunk' cargo truck driver crashing into a school bus and fleeing the scene in Honduras.

The out-of-control truck slammed into the bus, carrying 60 passengers, on a highway outside of the country's capital, Tegucigalpa, on Sunday.

Officials and Red Cross workers retrieved bodies from the wreckage, as police apprehended the driver who is believed to have been intoxicated while operating the vehicle.

A representative of the charity organization at the scene said: 'Several people who attended him confirmed that they felt the smell of intoxicating drinks,' reported The Sun.

He was then arrested by police after they apprehended him.

The injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa, where hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said two were in serious condition from severe blows to the head.

At least 14 people died at the scene of the crash and two others died at the hospital from their injuries.

The bus was reportedly carrying around 60 passengers, including the son of the mayor of a town close to the crash site. He is among the fatal victims, reported Xinhua.

Also among the dead was bus driver Gustavo Ariel Euceda who was 23 years old.

Police said the truck driver fled after the crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.

National Transportation Director Leonel Sauceda said investigators were trying to determine if the truck driver was speeding in his vehicle, which was loaded with fruit.