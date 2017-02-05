Super Bowl 51: Scores, Updates and Lady Gaga Half Time

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Matt Ryan and The Atlanta Falcons have taken a commanding step to their first Super Bowl and left Tom Brady and the New England Patriots reeling after racing to a 28-9 lead in the game.

All hopes of a Patriots comeback seemed to be dashed towards the end of the third quarter after the Falcons returned from the locker room and scored yet another touchdown on the befuddled Patriots.

Brady and company managed to drive the ball down the field and score for the first time a few minutes later in the quarter, but then kicker Stephen Gotskowski missed the extra point.

And with that it began to seem more and more apparent that Matt Ryan might soon be adding a Super Bowl MVP trophy to the NFL MVP trophy her picked up on Saturday.

One of those days: Tom Brady looks dejected while sitting on the bench during the first half of the game on Sunday

Down and out? Tom Brady and the New England Patriots suffered a nightmare start in their attempt to win a record fifth Super Bowl

Brady was left humiliated late in the second quarter by the first postseason pick-six of his illustrious career as Robert Alford intercepted the quarterback and ran the ball back 82 yards for a touchdown.

It had appeared that the Patriots might finally get on the scoreboard during the drive, but Tom Brady was under pressure when he unloaded the third-down pass.

As the two teams headed off the field, they were replaced by Lady Gaga and her halftime show, which despite her teasing, did not protest the presidency of Donald Trump and largely played it safe with a barnstorming set of hits.

The roof, which was closed for the game was opened slightly for Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show allowing her to be spectacularly lowered onto the stage where she stunned the Houston crowd.

Earlier, the Patriots quarterback had suffered a nightmare start in his bid for a record fifth Super Bowl ring as a Matt Ryan inspired Atlanta Falcons stormed to 14-0 lead over the New England Patriots.

In front of an estimated television audience of 100 million, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Brady toiled as the Falcons dominated the first two quarters.

The Falcons made the breakthrough through Devonta Freeman early into the second quarter and doubled their lead soon after when Ryan found Austin Hooper to end a fantastic play.

And just before half-time Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 41-yard field goal with 2 seconds left putting the New England Patriots finally on the scoreboard.

Contemplation: After first his postseason pick-six of his career, Brady bowed his head after the Falcons raced into a 21-0 lead before the end of the first half

Deep though: A thoughtful Tom Brady walks off the field at the end of the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons

Athletic: Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman dives in for a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI

Doubling up: Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (81) makes a touchdown reception against New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game

Precision: Austin Hooper catches the 19-yard touchdown against Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots

If Brady is going to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, he and the Patriots will have to do something that has never been done.

According to Elias Sports, no team has won a Super Bowl after trailing by more than 10 points.

Three teams have overcome 10-point deficits to win the Super Bowl. The most recent was Brady and the Patriots two years ago against the Seattle Seahawks.

And to add to their impressive statistics the Atlanta Falcons have already defeated two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks this postseason.

Only one team has ever defeated three starting Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in the same postseason, according to Elias.

That was seven years ago when the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, after wins over Kurt Warner and Brett Favre in the NFC playoffs.

Atlanta got to Super Bowl 51 with NFC playoff wins over Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers).

Good times: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Taylor Gabriel #18 and Julio Jones #11 after scoring a touchdown

Battle lines: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots takes the snap in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51

Stunning: Lady Gaga performed one of the most accomplished half-time shows in recent memory with a polished medley of her greatest hits

Slick: The Poker Face singer and her backing dancers went through a breathless set - setting the NRG Stadium alight

Earlier a happy and healthy looking President George H.W. Bush was given a rapturous standing ovation as the guest of honor at the Super Bowl coin toss in Houston on Sunday night.

The 92-year-old seemed to have recovered from his recent bout of ill health last month, which put him in an ICU and forced him to miss the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the watching Vice President Mike Pence.

Taking to the field in a wheelchair, while his wife Barbara was driven on in a buggy, the 92-year-old former president beamed a wide smile and acknowledged the applause from his home crowd.

Solemn duty: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl

Leader: Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara wave as they arrive on the field in Houston at the NRG Stadium

Rapturous welcome: Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots

Sports fan: Mike Pence is the fourth sitting vice president to attend the Super Bowl - no sitting president has ever attended

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Super Bowl at a party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach

Patriotic: In addition to the 72,000 fans in the stadium 180 millions Americans are also expected to be huddled around their televisions to watch United States' biggest sporting spectacle that could be equal parts patriotism and protest

Game time: New England Patriots players take the field against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium

History man? Tom Brady takes to the field in Houston as he attempts to become the most decorated quarterback of all time

Guts and glamour: Tom Brady leads out the New England Patriots before Super Bowl LI gets underway

Pumped: The 39-year-old has endured a checkered season - missing four games because he was banned by the NFL as part of the infamous 'deflategate' controversy

Broadway on Texas: Cast members of Hamilton Jasmine Cephas Jones (left) Renée Elise Goldsberry (center) and Phillipa Soo (right) perform 'America the Beautiful' before Luke Bryan (right) sings the national anthem

Triumphant: Country music star Luke Bryan salutes the crows after singing the national anthem before the Super Bowl gets underway

Indeed, all eyes are on Texas tonight as much for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots attempt at Super Bowl history as for Lady Gaga's highly anticipated half-time show.

The game is expected to be the most highly politicized in recent times with President Trump backing his friend Brady to defeat the Falcons and Lady Gaga teasing a 'refugee' themed protest against his immigration ban.

And should Brady indeed be victorious against Matt Ryan and claim his 5th ring, then he could enjoy the delicious prospect of collecting the Vince Lomabrdi trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who banned the Patriots quaterback as part of the infamous 'deflategate' controversy.

Dazzle: Cheerleaders perform prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Sunday before the big game started

Proud occasion: All 72,000 fans stand to attention as country music star Luke Bryan sings the national anthem inside the NRG Stadium - which closed the roof for the Super Bowl

Opposition: Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan leads the team onto the field, before the NFL Super Bowl

Ready for history: New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston

Preparations: New England Patriots fans in the stands before the start of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston

Passion: New England Patriots fans cheer before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons

Fancy dress: New England fans ready themselves ahead of the Super Bowl game time in Houston on Sunday at the NRG Stadium

Jumping the gun? A New England Patriots fan wears a 'Super Bowl Ring hat' before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston

More than 100 million homes across the United States and millions more worldwide are preparing to tune in for showpiece in Houston, which sees Brady aiming to become the most decorated quarterback of all time.

The 39-year-old superstar will become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl crowns if he manages to guide the Patriots to victory over the Falcons before a crowd of around 72,000 spectators at the NRG Stadium.

Blanket security will be in place for the game, which takes place at a time of roiling political tensions across the United States following President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order.

Pop diva Lady Gaga, an outspoken critic of Trump, will have the eyes of the nation -- including US Vice President Mike Pence inside the stadium -- on her during the halftime show.

Presidential gaze: Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School marching band perform as it greets them upon arrival to watch the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach in West Palm Beach

She's right at home! Lady Gaga lounges on the field as she preps for her Super Bowl halftime show at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday by throwing a football

A win on Sunday would come 15 years after Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's first Super Bowl triumph in 2002.

It would also represent a satisfying last laugh for Brady following his long-running battle with National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell.

Brady was forced to miss the first four games of the season after losing a legal battle against the NFL over the 2015 Deflategate scandal, which saw the Patriots superstar accused of cheating by attempting to alter the pressure of balls to his advantage during a key championship game.

- Revenge and redemption -

It has led to the prospect of Goodell having to possibly hand over the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Brady and his teammates on Sunday.

Goodell, for his part, has attempted to damp down any possibility of an awkward trophy presentation, acknowledging Brady's glittering career during the build-up.

'Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years,' Goodell said, adding it would be an 'honor' to present the Lombardi Trophy to the quarterback.

Brady has done his talking on the field this season. He averaged just under 300 passing yards a game in the regular season, and was magnificent in a comprehensive 36-17 demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game two weeks ago.

But even Brady's stats pale in comparison with those of his opposite number, Matt Ryan, who received recognition for a stellar season on Saturday after being named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for 2016.

Ryan has led the most potent offense in the league, averaging more than 365 yards a game in the post-season, and just over 300 yards during the regular season.

Adversary: Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots

Celebrity turnout: Usher, (right), talks to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game

Ryan, 31, reached the Super Bowl after four unsuccessful previous playoff appearances.

There was not the slightest hint of nerves en route to Houston, though, when the Falcons crushed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the Georgia Dome to clinch only the second Super Bowl appearance in the team's history.

The emphatic nature of that win has persuaded many Falcons fans that their long wait for a maiden Super Bowl title could be about to end.

Ryan -- nicknamed 'Matty Ice' by his teammates -- said the team is comfortable with the burden of expectation.

'I'm sure everyone will be excited and anxious going into it. But as far as nerves, I feel like we've prepared ourselves for this moment,' Ryan said.

Ryan also knows that he has an array of weapons at his disposal, which includes arguably the best receiver in the league, Julio Jones, ably supported by the talented Mohamed Sanu and the speedy Taylor Gabriel.

Add in the dual running back threat of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and it is easy to see why many pundits have installed the Falcons as favorites.

'As a quarterback, when you're surrounded by really good players and guys who can make plays at any time, it makes your job a lot easier,' Ryan said.

Whether Belichick's Patriots are able to clip the Falcons' offensive wings may hold the key to the Super Bowl -- and Brady's hopes of a place in history.

Belichick and Brady led the Patriots for a relaxed photo session on the field with family at the NRG Stadium on Saturday.

'Now it's the waiting game,' Belichick said. 'But I think we're ready.'