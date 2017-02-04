Princess Beatrice attends wedding with other royal guests

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Published: 18:00 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 04:18 EST, 5 February 2017

Princess Beatrice attended a lavish wedding ceremony along with other royals from around the world as socialites Filippos Lemos and Marianna Goulandris got married in London.

The 28-year-old looked happy wearing a black and white dress as she spent the day celebrating the stylish wedding in the capital.

She was at the ceremony which took place at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sophia near Hyde Park, west London.

Princess Beatrice (left) wore a black and white dress as she attended the socialite wedding in west London on Saturday. Queen Maxima of Netherlands wore a pink dress and stood next to her husband, Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands - the King of the Netherlands (right)

Filippos Lemos and Marianna Goulandris (pictured) got married at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sophia near Hyde Park, west London

King Constantine II of Greece (left) also attended the lavish ceremony with his wife (right) at the cathedral in west London

The adorable flower girls whore white dresses trimmed with green ribbons and kept warm under heavy velvet capes

Princess Beatrice wore a hand embroidered Burberry coat (left) which she first sported at a service for the Queen's 90th birthday back in June 2016 (right)

The bride wore a traditional white wedding dress and looked glamorous as she walked up the steps inside the cathedral.

Other royals who attended the wedding included Queen Maxima of Netherlands, her husband The King of the Netherlands and King Constantine II of Greece.

Princess Beatrice had her name on the black bag she was holding when she walked to the cathedral in London.

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece also attended the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds got into a silver Mercedes-Benz - which had gull-wing doors - and drove off together.

The delighted newlyweds were glowing with happiness as they emerged from the church after the ceremony

Princess Beatrice had her name 'Bea' on her black bag which she carried with her right hand as she attended the wedding (left) while the bride made an impression in silver stilettos (right)

The newlyweds kissed each other after getting married inside the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sophia near Hyde Park

After the ceremony, Mr Lemos got into a silver Mercedes-Benz - which had gull-wing doors - and the pair drove off together

Princess Marie Chantal of Greece ushers her youngest son Aristidis-Stavros into the church

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece wore a white shirt and blue and white tie as he spoke to other guests who attended the wedding

The groom got into the passenger seat of the Mercedes-Benz before her husband joined her in the vehicle in west London

Marianna, who launched her first jewellery line 2015, is a Greek designer and has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Her husband is a shipping heir and the couple made the decision to get married last January.

They celebrated their engagement with a party in the Maldives and a celebration in Ibiza, Spain.

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece (pictured together) also attended the ceremony

The excited flower girls couldn't contain their joy as they giggled and huddled together on the pavement in their green velvet capes

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece is greeted by a cleric ahead of the high society wedding attended by European royalty

Ready for duty: The cute flower girls grinned for the camera before walking the bride down the aisle

The wedding took place at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sophia (pictured) near Hyde Park, west London, on Saturday

As she arrived at the chapel the bride's dress was lifted to reveal a pair of bejeweled Christian Louboutin platforms

The handsome groom arrives to celebrate his big day on a rainy afternoon in London

They newlyweds steal a kiss outside the church, much to the delight of onlookers

A Mercedes-Benz with gull-wing doors was waiting for the couple after they got married inside the cathedral in west London

Designer Marianna Goulandris wore a white dress (left) and the couple looked overjoyed after they left the cathedral (right)

Marianna's troupe of bridesmaids wore matching indigo dresses complete with a midnight blue velvet cape to accompany her down the aisle

Beatrice shared a friendly kiss with her colourfully dressed companion who carried an Olympia Le Tan clutch bag

Princess Beatrice (left) recycled a £2,995 Burberry coat she wore to a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in June 2016. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands brought her daughter Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange (right)

A cheeky pageboy grins as he prepares to scatter confetti over the happy couple as they leave the chapel

King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima were accompanied by their teenage daughter Crown Princess Amalia

King Willem Alexander looked smart in his grey morning suit (left) while another guest was perfectly co-ordinated in shades of pastel blue (right)