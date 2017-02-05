SNL: Malcolm Turnbull mocked, Alec baldwin as Donald Trump

By Australian Associated Press and Cindy Tran for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:07 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 04:30 EST, 5 February 2017

Malcolm Turnbull's phone conversation with Donald Trump has been ridiculed by Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin, who played the US President on the American sketch comedy TV show, poked fun at last week's heated phone call with the Prime Minister.

An actor portraying Mr Turnbull thanked the president 'for still accepting our refugees', referring to the deal with the Obama administration for agreeing to take in 1,250 refugees from Australia's offshore detention centres.

'Your country's compassion will not be forgotten,' the prime minister added.

Far from impressed, the Oscar nominee responded: 'No, no, no. No refugees. America first. Australia sucks. Your reef is failing. Prepare to go to war.'

The president then abruptly hangs up on the prime minister, prompting laughter from the crowd.

The skit, which opened the show, began with Mr Trump in the Oval Office complaining to his chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The Bannon character is dressed in a grim reaper costume and has a Darth Vader-like voice.

'I've had a long day, I'm tired and cranky and feel like I could freak out on somebody,' Mr Trump said.

'Then maybe you should call Australia,' Bannon suggests.

Mr Trump said he has not been briefed on what to say, but quickly responded: 'What could go wrong?'

The president calls.

The skit, which opened the show, began with Mr Trump in the Oval Office complaining to his chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is dressed in a grim reaper costume (right)

The comedy act comes after the controversial phone call between the two leaders emerged

'Hello. Prime Minister Turnbull,' the prime minister answers.

Mr Trump: 'Yes, hello it's the Donald.'

Mr Turnbull: 'President Trump how are you? I hear there's been a lot of blowback over your Muslim ban.'

Mr Trump: 'No there wasn't. Everyone loves it but we had to do it because of that huge massacre at Bowling Green.'

Mr Turnbull: 'Never heard of that one'.

The skit ends with Bannon asking the president: 'Can I have my desk back?'

Mr Trump tells Bannon: 'Yes of course Mr President. I'll go and sit at my desk.'

The president walks to a child's desk next to the main desk in the Oval Office and joyfully plays with a toy.