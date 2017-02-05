PM urged to ABOLISH House of Lords if it derails Brexit

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Theresa May is being urged to trigger a general election and abolish the House of Lords if it derails her Brexit plans.

Rebel Tories are plotting with pro-EU Labour, Liberal Democrat and cross-bench peers to water down the EU Bill and delay our departure from the bloc.

Former minister Baroness Altmann is among those poised to defy the PM by backing amendments to the legislation next week.

The scale of the opposition has emerged as the parliamentary battle over Brexit enters a new attritional phase.

MPs have tabled more than 140 pages of amendments to the Bill - which is just 137 words long. There will be a series of bitter struggles in the Commons next week after the Speaker selects which changes will be voted on.

But the rearguard action against Brexit is likely to be even more fierce in the Lords, where the government does not have a majority and members are not answerable to voters.

A cross-party group of Europhiles calling themselves 'the Network' is said to be coordinating opposition to the government's plans in the upper chamber.

Former Lib Dem leader Paddy Ashdown and Labour peers Peter Hain are among those involved, according to the Sunday Times.

Among the amendments they will be seeking when the Bill comes to the Lords next week will be a clause giving parliament an early vote on whatever deal is struck with the EU.

Lady Altmann signalled she would consider backing changes to the draft law.

'I am very concerned about the implications for jobs and the corporate landscape if we have seriously abandoned the idea of being members of the single market and the customs union,' she told the newspaper.

Other focal points for rebels include guarantees that EU nationals already living in Britain will be allowed to stay, and ensuring there is not a 'hard' border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

However, the call for a 'meaningful vote' could prove particularly difficult for the PM as it raises the prospect that she could be sent back to Brussels to re-negotiate with a considerably weaker hand.

Former chancellor Lord Lamont said Mrs May should call a general election if peers 'obstruct' the Brexit process.

Theresa May, pictured at an EU summit in Malta last week, is being urged to abolish the House of Lords if it derails her Brexit plans

'In the end the Lords normally defer to the Commons after asking it to think again, maybe once, maybe twice or more ... the scope for mischief is there,' he wrote in The Sun on Sunday.

'If the Lords and the Commons in league with each other were to obstruct and thus sabotage the Government's timetable, it is obvious what the PM should do.

'She should immediately call a General Election in which she makes it clear first that we are definitely leaving the European Union and second that the House of Lords would be abolished.

'I would be sorry to see it go. In many ways it does a fine job. But if it over-reaches itself, its days will deservedly be numbered.'