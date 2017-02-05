Victoria Cross war Johnson Beharry stopped at US border

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Published: 02:44 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 05:02 EST, 5 February 2017

Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry was delayed for three hours at JFK Airport in New York

A British war hero was left 'humiliated' by US immigration officials during Donald Trump’s immigration clampdown as he had an Iraqi stamp in his passport.

Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry was delayed for three hours at JFK Airport in New York as staff scrutinsed his passport.

Beharry was on route to a charity event, that was once backed by Donald Trump, on January 27 where he was to be a guest of honour.

The 37-year-old has since spoke of his anger about being treated by security staff with 'suspicion' of being terrorist despite fighting alongside US troops in the last Iraq war and gaining the highest military decoration for valour in the British and Commonwealth forces.

Speaking on Saturday he said: 'I felt humiliated. I think they held me because my passport showed I'd been to Iraq.

'Maybe I am a bit Asian-looking but that doesn't mean I should be treated with the same suspicion as a terrorist. I explained that I had been in Iraq fighting for the British army but they didn't seem to care.

The highly decorated soldier Beharry meeting with the Queen in 2014

'The officials only let me in when I kicked up a fuss.'

Beharry also told of the chaos that greeted non-US citizens as they entered the country during Trump's ban on people on from seven Muslim majority nations.

'We were separated into two queues - people from the US and those who weren't. The Americans sailed through while we just waited.

'One immigration official started pulling out Middle-Eastern looking passengers. We kept asking what was going on but they wouldn't tell us.'

The former soldier, who was wounded after a rocket propelled grenade was detonated close to his face in Iraq in 2004, ended up missing the event organised by Sean Connery which features a fashion show in aid of war veterans.

He told the Sun on Sunday that he became very 'grumpy' with the long wait and that due to his injuries sustained fighting for his country he gets back pain when he stands for long periods of time.

Johnson, who moved to the UK from the Caribbean island of Grenada in 1999, reached the front of the airport queue at 10:30pm, two and half hours after his plane from Gatwick had landed.

But as he approached the airport booth he was told by an official to go to the back of queue of about 800 non-US citizens.

The war hero then had to wait for another 30 minutes before the man returned from other duties called him to his booth, where he faced questions on his time in Iraq.

A Donald Trump supporter talks with police at an airport demonstration

'He stared at my passport for ten minutes. I kept reiterating that I wasn't from Iraq. But again he didn't say anything.

'I was getting more and more angry. I was being treated with suspicion.

'At that moment I hated the place, the airport, New York. I was thinking of never coming back here if this is how they are going to treat me. I felt like a second rate citizen.'

Beharry was eventually allowed to pass but only after both his fingerprints were taken.

He dashed to for the High Line Hotel, where the event was being held, changed into his military uniform with his VC during the taxi journey but arrived to find the show had finished.

The executive order put in place by President Trump in late January sparked widespread condemnation at home and around the world.

Trump has since been locked in a legal battle over the legitimacy of the temporary ban, which restricts travel to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iraq.

On Friday a judge in Seattle temporarily blocked enforcement of the ban, and the Department of Justice filed a notice to appeal against the ruling in court which was rejected by the Court of Appeal early on Sunday morning.