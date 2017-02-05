Two women rescued after becoming trapped in Bronte cave

By Daniel Peters For Daily Mail Australia and Aap

Published: 04:15 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 05:08 EST, 5 February 2017

Two young women have been winched to safety after becoming trapped in a sea cave in Sydney's east.

The women got into trouble in the sea cave north of Waverley cemetery at Bronte Beach at about 3pm on Sunday.

A Surf Life Saving rescue boat saw the pair and sent in a swimmer who helped the women escape the cave and clamber onto rocks.

Two young women have been winched to safety after becoming trapped in a sea cave off Bronte Beach in Sydney's east

The pair were winched to safety by a Westpac Life Saver helicopter (pictured)

From there they were winched to safety by a Westpac Life Saver helicopter.

It landed at Bronte Park with the women checked by paramedics who confirmed they were OK, a Westpac helicopter spokesman told AAP.

Photos of the women after their dramatic rescue were uploaded to a local Facebook page - where social media users were less than impressed with the stunt.

'Both think it's funny, cost about $3,000 to rescue them,' wrote one man.

Another user asked how much the rescue would cost the women, to which one man replied: 'I think you mean how much did it cost us?'