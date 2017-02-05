Home | News | Two women rescued after becoming trapped in Bronte cave
Two women rescued after becoming trapped in Bronte cave



  • Two young women were winched to safety after becoming trapped in sea cave
  • A Surf Life Saving boat at Sydney's Bronte beach spotted the pair in the water
  • Social media users were unimpressed with the women for 'wasting' resources
  • 'Both think it's funny, cost about $3,000 to rescue them,' wrote one man 

By Daniel Peters For Daily Mail Australia and Aap

Published: 04:15 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 05:08 EST, 5 February 2017

Two young women have been winched to safety after becoming trapped in a sea cave in Sydney's east.

The women got into trouble in the sea cave north of Waverley cemetery at Bronte Beach at about 3pm on Sunday.

A Surf Life Saving rescue boat saw the pair and sent in a swimmer who helped the women escape the cave and clamber onto rocks.

Two young women have been winched to safety after becoming trapped in a sea cave off Bronte Beach in Sydney's east Two young women have been winched to safety after becoming trapped in a sea cave off Bronte Beach in Sydney's east

The pair were winched to safety by a Westpac Life Saver helicopter (pictured) The pair were winched to safety by a Westpac Life Saver helicopter (pictured)

From there they were winched to safety by a Westpac Life Saver helicopter.

It landed at Bronte Park with the women checked by paramedics who confirmed they were OK, a Westpac helicopter spokesman told AAP. 

Photos of the women after their dramatic rescue were uploaded to a local Facebook page - where social media users were less than impressed with the stunt.

'Both think it's funny, cost about $3,000 to rescue them,' wrote one man.

Another user asked how much the rescue would cost the women, to which one man replied: 'I think you mean how much did it cost us?'

Social media users were quick to blast the women for 'finding it funny' and 'wasting taxpayer dollars'  Social media users were quick to blast the women for 'finding it funny' and 'wasting taxpayer dollars' 

Latest Nigeria News