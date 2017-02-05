Chocolate bars ‘shrink by 20% in bid to cut sugar intake’

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

Chocolate manufacturers are said to reducing their products by 20 per cent in line with Government plans to combat child obesity.

Mars, Nestlé and Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, could make their products smaller in a bid to stop them from being highlighted in a new report by Public Health England (PHE), according to the Sunday Times.

Several companies are reportedly reformulating their high-sugar products with artificial sweeteners to appease the Government, but chocolate makers are said to be concerned that changing the ingredients will alter the taste of their bars.

Chocolate manufacturers are said to be looking to cut their products by 20 per cent in line with Public Health England plans to combat childhood obesity (stock image)

Some companies are said to reformulating their products with sweeteners to help tackle the issue (stock image)

They have now allegedly met with PHE to discuss proposals to cut the size of the bars but have yet to decide if they will cut the prices at the same time.

In August last year, PHE published an action plan to combat childhood obesity.

The document revealed the body aims to significantly reduce England’s rate of childhood obesity within the next ten years by introducing a soft drinks levy, cutting sugar in products by 20 per cent, supporting businesses which aim to make their products healthier and helping children enjoy an hour of exercise per day.

PHE revealed plans in August to cut childhood obesity over the next ten years (stock image)

It added: 'The burden is falling hardest on those children from low-income backgrounds.

'Obesity rates are highest for children from the most deprived areas and this is getting worse.

'Children aged 5 and from the poorest income groups are twice as likely to be obese compared to their most well off counterparts and by age 11 they are three times as likely.'