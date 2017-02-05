Brooklyn Witness admit fingering wrong man for 1995 murder

By Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:41 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 00:22 EST, 5 February 2017

Sundhe Moses served 18 years in prison before his release on parole in 2013. He is petitioning to get his conviction for killing four-year-old Shamone Jackson overturned

A Brooklyn man has admitted to incorrectly identifying the person who killed his four-year-old cousin in 1995.

Sharron Ivory, who himself is serving a 25-to-life sentence for homicide, admitted that he knew his cousin's killer was not Sundhe Moses in a Brooklyn court.

His cousin Shamone Johnson was killed by a stray bullet at 1750 Prospect Place in 1995.

She was four years old.

At an evidentiary hearing for Moses, Ivory said: 'I was under a lot of pressure. I knew it wasn't him,' the New York Daily News reported.

Moses has brought his case to Brooklyn's Supreme Court with the hope that his conviction will be overturned. At an evidentiary hearing, Sharron Ivory admitted to incorrectly identifying Moses as the man who killed his four-year-old cousin

Moses had been in prison for 18 years for the murder, until he was released on parole in 2013.

He's brought his case to Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dineen Rivierzzo with the hope that his conviction will be overturned.

Ivory had not identified Moses at the trial but allegedly told investigators he recognized Moses in a photo.

His testimony had been instrumental in a series of unusual - and potentially not legal - cases dealt with by retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella.

Shamone Johnson, Sharron Ivory's cousin, was killed by a stray bullet at 1750 Prospect Place in 1995. Ivory allegedly lied to investigators that Moses was the killer

Ivory's testimony had been instrumental in a series of unusual - and potentially not legal - cases dealt with by retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella. Moses, during his 1997 trial, alleged that Scarcella had beaten him into his confession

Ivory told the New York Times: 'The cops would say the number out loud and say, "Take a good look at it,' so I went with it. I thought they knew what they were doing.

'And I figured if it wasn't him, he could beat it at trial.'

Ivory wrote a sworn affidavit in which he said he was under pressure from police and his family.

He said the man he saw shoot his cousin was 'taller and lighter skin.'

Moses had always pleaded his innocence in the case and testified on his own behalf at his 1997 trial, during which he also alleged that Scarcella had beaten him into a confession.

Ivory testified that he was not coerced by Scarcella or any other police officers into identifying Moses as the killer.

He said: 'I came forward, because it was the right thing to do.'