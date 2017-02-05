Home | News | Chicken's piano rendition of 'America the Beautiful'
Chicken's piano rendition of 'America the Beautiful'



  • Jogku the 19-month-old chicken was taught to play the piano by her owners
  • A video posted online shows her pecking keys along to the tune of 'America the Beautiful' 
  • She was taught to play by 'clicker training,' which uses positive reinforcement

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:58 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 00:54 EST, 5 February 2017

That chick can play! A video was posted online that shows a musically gifted chicken pecking piano keys along to the tune of 'America the Beautiful'. 

The chicken follows a red light as it appears under different keys, signalling which one to peck next.   

The patriotic pecker is named Jogku, and is a 19-month-old Brahma Bantam who lives in Germantown, Maryland. 

She and her fellow coop-mates usually haphazardly pluck and peck toy musical instruments haphazardly, but her owner Shannon Myers decided to see if Jokgu could play a real song, reported the Huffington Post. 

Jogku was taught to play the song by 'clicker training,' a form of positive reinforcement training that shapes behavior. It took about two weeks to get her to play this song. 

The end result, posted online by 'Two Creative Chicks' is a heartwarming rendition of the classic song as done by a talented chicken. 

