Chicken's piano rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

That chick can play! A video was posted online that shows a musically gifted chicken pecking piano keys along to the tune of 'America the Beautiful'.

The chicken follows a red light as it appears under different keys, signalling which one to peck next.

The patriotic pecker is named Jogku, and is a 19-month-old Brahma Bantam who lives in Germantown, Maryland.

She and her fellow coop-mates usually haphazardly pluck and peck toy musical instruments haphazardly, but her owner Shannon Myers decided to see if Jokgu could play a real song, reported the Huffington Post.

Jogku was taught to play the song by 'clicker training,' a form of positive reinforcement training that shapes behavior. It took about two weeks to get her to play this song.

The end result, posted online by 'Two Creative Chicks' is a heartwarming rendition of the classic song as done by a talented chicken.

