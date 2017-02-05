Car thief punches police officer in the face

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:06 EST, 5 February 2017 | Updated: 01:06 EST, 5 February 2017

Dramatic scenes have unfolded after a stolen luxury car rammed a police vehicle on Sydney's Northern Beaches before the driver allegedly assaulted the officers.

A man driving an alleged stolen white Jaguar four-wheel-drive hit a parked police vehicle with two officers inside just after 1pm in Freshwater on Sunday.

The officers then followed the car and attempted to stop it only for the driver to reverse the 4WD into the front of the police car causing extensive damage.

Dramatic scenes have unfolded after a stolen car rammed a police vehicle on Sydney's northern beaches before the occupant assaulted the officers

The man who is believed to be in his 40s was arrested at the scene of the accident but not before he allegedly assaulted the two male arresting officers.

Dramatic video shows the shirtless man speaking with police officers before standing up and turning his back to them.

The man puts his hands behind his back as police prepared to place handcuffs on him, but before they get the chance the man turned around and lashed out at the officers.

The officers react quickly and charge the man, forcing him against the wall.

A man driving a stolen white Jaguar 4WD hit a parked police vehicle with two officers inside just after 1pm in Freshwater on Sunday

The officers then followed the car and attempted to stop it only for the driver to reverse the 4WD into the front of the police car causing considerable damage

The police car's bonnet was pushed back while the 4WD's boot sits ajar

A witness to the incident described the event as 'not every day you see a car thief punch a cop in the face'.

The man is believed to have been involved in an earlier incident in which a car was attempted to be stolen in Queenscliff before successfully stealing the 4WD on Moore rd in Freshwater.

The two officers were taken to hospital for treatment while the man was also taken to hospital under a police guard for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Dramatic video shows the shirtless man speaking with police officers before standing up and turning his back to them

The man puts his hands behind his back as police prepare to place handcuffs on him but before they get the chance, the man turns around and lashes out at the officers

The officers react quickly and charge the man, forcing him against the wall.