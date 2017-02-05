Police offer up $1 million for info on girl's 1998 murder

By Khaleda Rahman For Daily Mail Australia

Police are offering a $1 million reward in a bid to solve the 1998 murder of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in an Adelaide Plains creek.

South Australian authorities have revealed new details about Heather Turner's movements before her disappearance almost 20 years ago as part of a full review into the cold case.

The teenager was last seen by her best friend Kali Edmonds about 1pm on January 16 and never returned home that day.

Her fully-clothed body was found two weeks later in a creek at Port Gawler.

Heather Turner (pictured right, and left, with her best friend Kali Edmonds) vanished and was found in a creek in 1998

And Ms Edmonds has now revealed the last words she said to her friend before she disappeared.

Now 35, she said had given Heather a hug as they stood at the Semaphore foreshore before telling her: 'See you tonight.'

The pair had met up to chat while Ms Edmonds kept an eye on her siblings, she told The Advertiser reported.

Heather had left saying she was going to her home in Largs Bay and although her friend had asked to go with her, she refused.

'I pleaded to go with her because I didn't have anything else on for the day, but she was adamant she'd be fine and wouldn't be long,' Ms Edmonds said.

Police believe the teenager was murdered at an unknown location before her body was moved to the Port Gawler area several days before her remains were found.

South Australia Police are offering a $1million reward in a bid to solve the 1998 murder

Heather was found fully-clothed by the Tweety Bird bag (like the one pictured) she had with her was never recovered by police

A suspect has been interviewed, but there has been insufficient evidence to proceed with the matter, police said.

The community has provided information to police over the past 19 years allowing officers to establish her movements in the days leading up to her death.

Detective Brevet Sergeant Shaun Osborn said the announcement of the reward had led to people coming forward with information about the case.

'Heather was drifting around, but at the time of her disappearance she was a vulnerable young person who was stabilising back into family life,' he said.

A suspect has been interviewed, but there has been insufficient evidence to proceed with the matter, police said. Above, Heather as a child

The community has provided information to police over the past 19 years allowing officers to establish her movements in the days leading up to her death

'She'd been through a rebellious period, which had been difficult for her family, but things were improving.

'Heather's murder had a terrible impact on her family.'

He added that police know that she left a house in Ashton Road, Davoren Park, in a car on January 19.

At the house, police say she had been with 'friends of friends.'

'We're confident she left Ashton Road willingly and alive and we believe several people know what happened to her from there,' Detective Osborn said.

Heather's body was found dressed in the clothes she had been wearing when she said goodbye to her best friend on January 16.

But the Tweety Bird shoulder bag she had with her was missing and has never been recovered by police.

Anyone with any information about the murder of Heather Turner is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or report online here.

A reward of up to $1 million is offered for information in this case leading to the apprehension/conviction of the person or people responsible for Heather's murder.