Man drowns after saving a young girl from Ord River flood

By Brianne Tolj For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Published: 22:40 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 22:41 EST, 4 February 2017

A man has drowned after being swept away by floodwaters while saving a young girl who was struggling in Western Australia's Ord River.

Witnesses have told police the man, aged in his 40s, entered the swollen river to help the girl around 5pm on Saturday.

The man pushed the girl, whose age is unknown, to safety on an island but then disappeared under the water, police said.

A man in his 40s has drowned after being swept away by floodwaters while saving a young girl struggling in Ord River (pictured) in Western Australia's Kinberley region

The man never resurfaced and his body was pulled from the water onto an another island 150 metres downstream, police said.

Volunteers with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services tried to travel to the island by boat to retrieve the man's body but it was deemed unsafe because of the heavy rainfall and flood waters plaguing the area.

Volunteers returned on Sunday morning and recovered his body.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, police said.