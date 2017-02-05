Home | News | Perth Man exposed himself to children in fast food outlets
Man’s shocking confession after his ex took out an AVO
Los Angeles-area mountain ice disaster

Perth Man exposed himself to children in fast food outlets



  • 2 hours ago
  • 25
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself to a number of children 
  • It is also suggested the man filmed the children with a hidden camera
  • Incidents occurred  in numerous Perth suburbs from Warnbro to Ellenbrook
  • In most of the incidents the man is said to have worn a wide brimmed hat

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:53 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 22:55 EST, 4 February 2017

Police are hunting a man who recorded children and exposed himself to them at fast food restaurants.

Western Australian police have set up a mobile facility at Trusty Park in Baldivis, south of Perth, a place the man is said to have frequented.

Police said the man often sits near young children at fast food restaurants and exposes himself.

Perth police are trying to identify a man (above) who may have recorded children and exposed himself to them on a number of occasions at fast food restaurants across the city Perth police are trying to identify a man (above) who may have recorded children and exposed himself to them on a number of occasions at fast food restaurants across the city

Perth police are trying to identify a man (above) who may have recorded children and exposed himself to them on a number of occasions at fast food restaurants across the city

'On each occasion he sat near young children and placed a cardboard box on the table. It's possible there was a recording device inside the box and it is believed on a couple of occasions he may have exposed himself to the children,' a police spokesman said.

He is said to have been involved in incidents in numerous suburbs from Warnbro in the south to Ellenbrook in the north.

The man is described as being of fair skinned, 175cm tall with a medium build and short grey hair.

It is believed during most incidents he was wearing a long sleeve top, shorts, work boots and a distinctive wide brimmed hat with duct-tape around it.  

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Western Australian police have set up a mobile facility at Trusty Park in Baldivis (pictured), south of Perth - a place the man is said to have frequented Western Australian police have set up a mobile facility at Trusty Park in Baldivis (pictured), south of Perth - a place the man is said to have frequented

Western Australian police have set up a mobile facility at Trusty Park in Baldivis (pictured), south of Perth - a place the man is said to have frequented

 

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Perth Man exposed himself to children in fast food outlets
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Latest Nigeria News