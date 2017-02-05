Perth Man exposed himself to children in fast food outlets

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:53 EST, 4 February 2017

Police are hunting a man who recorded children and exposed himself to them at fast food restaurants.

Western Australian police have set up a mobile facility at Trusty Park in Baldivis, south of Perth, a place the man is said to have frequented.

Police said the man often sits near young children at fast food restaurants and exposes himself.

Perth police are trying to identify a man (above) who may have recorded children and exposed himself to them on a number of occasions at fast food restaurants across the city

'On each occasion he sat near young children and placed a cardboard box on the table. It's possible there was a recording device inside the box and it is believed on a couple of occasions he may have exposed himself to the children,' a police spokesman said.

He is said to have been involved in incidents in numerous suburbs from Warnbro in the south to Ellenbrook in the north.

The man is described as being of fair skinned, 175cm tall with a medium build and short grey hair.

It is believed during most incidents he was wearing a long sleeve top, shorts, work boots and a distinctive wide brimmed hat with duct-tape around it.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.