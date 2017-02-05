Man’s shocking confession after his ex took out an AVO

By Khaleda Rahman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:44 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 23:00 EST, 4 February 2017

A Queensland man made a shocking confession in a pub about assaulting his former partner even after she took out an AVO on him for threatening to kill her via text message.

The 45-year-old man, identified only as Dave, made the revelation to the Gold Coast Bulletin in a Coomera pub after being asked about a tragic murder-suicide in Pimpama earlier this week.

Mother-of-four Teresa Bradford was stabbed to death by her estranged husband just two weeks after he was released on bail for a previous assault on her.

A Queensland man made a shocking confession in a pub about assaulting his former partner even after she took out an AVO on him. Stock image

Shockingly, Dave – described by the Bulletin as friendly, personable and eloquent -claimed that 'some girls actually ask for it'.

There are 'diseases' that cause women to want to be treated badly, he claims.

He also revealed details about how he forced himself on his ex on New Year's Eve as she slept, demanding she perform oral sex on him.

'I grabbed her and held her down and put my [penis] in her face and said, "Suck it, you [expletive]," he said.

Dave claims she had agreed to do it, but he had a change of heart and walked away.

He said he ended up moving from Brisbane to the Gold Coast because of the AVO against him.

The man said his ex took out an AVO after he threatened to kill her via text. Stock image

He said: 'I got a bit drunk one night and was like "Well, if you love me you'd come see me now and if you don't, I'll come and kill you".'

He insists he would never have followed through with the threat, but concedes she didn't know that.

Still he brands her 'disloyal' for taking out an AVO on him.

He admits he considered breaking the order, but didn't want to end up in jail.

But rather than blaming himself for his actions, Dave insists that domestic violence just stems from a desire to be loved.

He said the relationship 'drove him crazy', led to depression and he believed he would have a nervous breakdown.

But despite this, he says he is still in touch with his ex who he claims still wants a relationship.

Although the AVO forbids him from going to her house, he says it has been altered so they can keep in touch.