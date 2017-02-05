Brisbane pair allegedly assaulted Uber driver are caught

By Brianne Tolj For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Two men have been arrested and charged with carjacking an Uber driver in Brisbane.

The two men allegedly called the driver to a backstreet of Fortitude Valley about 8pm on Saturday before pulling the 29-year-old from the car, assaulting him with a spanner and driving off in his car.

The two alleged attackers, aged 29 and 25, fled the area with the stolen car and another vehicle, police said.

Officers tracked the men and cars to Hinchcliffe Street, in the Logan suburb of Tanah Merah, 30 minutes' drive away.

The pair, both from Tanah Merah, were arrested and have been charged with multiple offences.

The 29-year-old has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage, police said.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery and drink driving.

They are due to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Uber driver was taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries.

In a statement, Uber said the safety of their drivers is a top priority.

'There is no place for violent attacks in our community and our thoughts are with the driver-partner at this time,' an Uber spokesman said.