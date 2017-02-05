Temperatures almost 50C heatwave weather scorch east coast

By Brianne Tolj and Riley Morgan For Daily Mail Australia

New South Wales will see extreme temperatures throughout the week, starting with a sweltering 39C on Sunday in Sydney and 42C in the western suburbs.

Queensland, Victoria and South Australia will also feel the brunt of yet another scorching heatwave that will see temperatures dip briefly to the mid-20s on Thursday, before rising back up the 40s on Friday.

In south-west Queensland, temperatures are expected to reach 48C on Tuesday and could continue to sit around 45C for six consecutive days.

Temperatures will reach the mid-40s for six consecutive days in south Queensland as the east coast of Australia prepares for yet another scorching heatwave

New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia will see extreme temperatures throughout the week

The heatwave began with a sweltering 39C on Sunday in Sydney and 42C further west in Penrith

While Brisbane will sit around 33C during the week, the small town of Birdsville, on the border of Queensland and South Australia, is predicted to not dip below the mid-40s until Thursday.

A wind change will bring a brief drop in temperatures before they rise again on Friday, according to Weatherzone.

A high humidity will accompany the rising temperatures this week as an abnormally high pressure to the east of Australia creates stagnant hot air.

Overnight temperatures in Sydney are not expected to drop below 26 on Sunday night and will reach 34C on Monday in the city.

While Brisbane will sit around 33C during the week, some areas of south Queensland can expect temperatures to sit around 45C to 48C until next weekend

A wind change will bring a brief reprieve from the heat on Wednesday and Thursday

Temperatures will rise well into the 30s again on Friday across NSW, Queensland and South Australia

People flocked to the beach over the weekend to play in the sun

West Sydney will reach between 38C and 42C on Monday and will remain warm until Saturday when temperatures reach the 40s again

Temperatures will cool down to 26C on Tuesday and Wednesday before reaching 34C on Saturday.

Adelaide will have a cooler start to the week with a maximum temperature of 24 on Monday but will soar to 36C by Wednesday and 40C on Saturday.

Melbourne was cloudy on Sunday with a maximum of 27C. It will remain cooler on Monday but temperatures will reach 32C on Wednesday and linger in the late 20s until Saturday.

Darwin is bracing for an extreme monsoon with thunderstorms expected all week with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.