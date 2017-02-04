Contractor who 'beat rabbit to death' challenged on film

By Alice Evans For Mailonline

Published: 17:39 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:03 EST, 4 February 2017

A vegan has captured the moment she challenged a contractor after claiming he beat a rabbit to death with a spade to make way for a new tram extension.

Kim Wright, 45, said she saw the worker 'hit a rabbit with a spade' before he and a colleague drove off with a pile of dead rabbits.

Rabbits are being culled in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, to make way for extensions to the Metrolink tram system.

Ms Wright can be seen picking up a blood-soaked and twitching rabbit before the worker grabs it off her and throws it to the ground, calling her a 'stupid woman'.

Ms Wright said: 'I saw this guy hitting something on the floor. I thought it was a puppy.

'I drove round the roundabout and I saw another guy holding something up in a celebratory sort of fashion.

'I realised then they were ferrets. I pulled up on the car park.

'I approached them and said, "what's going on?" and then I saw a dead rabbit on the floor.

'I picked this rabbit up - to me, it was still alive.

'He took it off me and he just threw it.'

'Barbaric': Kim Wright, 45, filmed a contractor, above, who she claims beat a rabbit to death with a spade. Rabbits are being culled in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, to make way for extensions to the Metrolink tram system

Ms Wright, a vegan who owns two rabbits, is pictured here at the spot where she accused the contractor of beating a rabbit to death with a spade. The pet-lover said she understands that the Metrolink expansion will disrupt wildlife but that the contractor's behaviour was 'cruel and unnecessary'

The accounts manager from Wigan, Greater Manchester, added: 'As soon as that rabbit hit the floor, the second guy picked it up and threw it into the back of the car.

'I then went up to the car and there was a pile of dead rabbits in this car.

'They drove off, drove round the roundabout beeping their horn and celebrating, and looking at me as though they'd done something really big.'

In the clip, captured yesterday, Ms Wright is heard saying: 'What are you doing beating them with a stick?'

She then films a rabbit twitching on the ground, and says: 'That's not dead.'

The contractor replies: 'Of course it is you stupid woman.'

RSPCA SAY RABBIT CULL IS LEGAL The RSPCA were called to the scene yesterday but told Ms Wright the rabbit cull by Metrolink contractors was lawful. The new £350m Trafford Centre Metrolink line is scheduled to be operational by 2020. Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) bosses say they 'investigated a number of options' with their contractor, MPact-Thales, about how to remove the rabbits in the area. They decided to euthanise the rabbits, claiming that moving them could cause them severe - and possibly fatal - stress. Ferrets are being used to chase the rabbits from their burrows before contractors wring their necks. A TfGM spokesperson said: 'This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and is one, we accept, that may upset some people. 'Ultimately the decision was made based on sound advice and in accordance with relevant legislation.'

Ms Wright said: 'I love animals. I'm a vegan.

'But even for a meat eater, that was just wrong.

'I get that it's the new Metrolink system and wildlife's going to be interrupted.

'But I don't get that barbaric behaviour. It was cruel and unnecessary.'