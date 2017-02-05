Home | News | Trump's planned US Mexico border wall might be virtual
New York man held at gunpoint and gives CLOTHES to robber
UK needs a new home every five minutes to house migrants

Trump's planned US Mexico border wall might be virtual



  • 55 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Trump's planned border wall between US and Mexico might not be visible
  • Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the wall could use 'technological sensors' in many areas
  • Trump previously said he'd build 'big, beautiful wall' and make Mexico pay for it 
  • Much of the 2,000-mile border already has mixture of physical and virtual walls

By Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:06 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:08 EST, 4 February 2017

Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico might not be all that visible, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said.

Trump had previously said he'd build a 'big, beautiful wall' for which Mexico would then pay - but it appears the actual wall may leave more up to the imagination.

Instead, the wall could use electronic surveillance methods to create a sort of virtual wall.

Scroll down for video

Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico might not be all that visible, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, said Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico might not be all that visible, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, said

Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico might not be all that visible, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, said

Trump had previously said he'd build a 'big, beautiful wall.' Instead, much of it could use electronic surveillance rather than physical structure. Pictured: A portion of the border near Agua Prieta, Mexico and Douglas, Arizona Trump had previously said he'd build a 'big, beautiful wall.' Instead, much of it could use electronic surveillance rather than physical structure. Pictured: A portion of the border near Agua Prieta, Mexico and Douglas, Arizona

Trump had previously said he'd build a 'big, beautiful wall.' Instead, much of it could use electronic surveillance rather than physical structure. Pictured: A portion of the border near Agua Prieta, Mexico and Douglas, Arizona

Kelly told Fox News: 'Any discussion about the protection of our southwest border involves discussion of physical barriers but also of technological sensors.'

Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge elaborated: 'There will be the physical wall and then parts of the wall that you can actually see through because it will rely on sensors and other technology.' 

Watch the latest video at &lt;a href="http://video.foxnews.com"&gt;video.foxnews.com&lt;/a&gt;
Kelly said discussions for the wall are of 'physical barriers but also of technological sensors.' He hopes to complete the wall in two years. Pictured: Kelly with Steve Bannon Kelly said discussions for the wall are of 'physical barriers but also of technological sensors.' He hopes to complete the wall in two years. Pictured: Kelly with Steve Bannon

Kelly said discussions for the wall are of 'physical barriers but also of technological sensors.' He hopes to complete the wall in two years. Pictured: Kelly with Steve Bannon

Kelly said the wall would be built 'where it's needed first' before expanding to something that may not end up resembling Trump's plan for a great wall along the nearly-2,000 mile land border between the US and Mexico.

He hopes to complete it in two years and claims funding will come 'relatively quickly.' 

It is not yet clear how the wall might be funded.

Much of the barrier between the United States and Mexico already has a mixture of walls along urban areas and other heavily-trafficked regions and 'virtual fences' along more remote stretches, the Independent reported.

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Trump's planned US Mexico border wall might be virtual
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Latest Nigeria News