New York man held at gunpoint and gives CLOTHES to robber



  • Surveillance video shows a man robbed at gunpoint trying to unlock his building
  • The victim is 24, and the alleged robbery happened in Far Rockaway, Queens
  • Reports say the suspect held a gun and threatened the victim, demanding his clothes and keys

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:29 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:09 EST, 4 February 2017

Surveillance footage shows a man who was trying to get into his home when he was robbed at gunpoint and forced to give up his clothing.

The 24-year-old victim was trying to enter a building on Neilson Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, when he was approached by a man in a hoodie. 

The suspect reportedly brandished a gun while threatening the victim and demanded his clothing and his keys, reported NBC. The victim was not injured.

Surveilance footage shows a man who was trying to get into his home when he was robbed at gunpoint and forced to give up his clothing. The suspect reportedly brandished a gun while threatening the victim and demanded his clothing and his keys

Video from a nearby security camera shows the suspect approaching the victim from behind. 

The man hands over each of his articles of clothing and he grabs the pants, jacket, suit jacket, and shoes before fleeing.

The robber is believed to be about 5' 7" and weigh 150lbs, with curly hair, reported NBC. 

He was last seen in a hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stopper's Hotline at 1-800-577 TIPS or go onto their website.  

New York man held at gunpoint and gives CLOTHES to robber
