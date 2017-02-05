Theresa May faces Tory revolt over 'cliff-edge' Brexit

By Simon Walters, Political Editor For The Mail On Sunday

Published: 19:53 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:10 EST, 4 February 2017

Theresa May faces a Conservative revolt this week aimed at stopping her walking away from EU negotiations with no Brexit deal.

Up to a dozen Tories are threatening to back a Commons move to give MPs the power to reject a so-called 'cliff-edge' Brexit outcome.

The rebels, who include ex-Ministers Ken Clarke, Anna Soubry, Dominic Grieve and Nicky Morgan, say Parliament must have the right to tell the Government to go back and get a better deal.

With a Commons majority of 16, in theory if nine Tories vote against the Government, Mrs May could lose. Rebel leader Conservative MP Neil Carmichael told The Mail on Sunday it was 'illogical' for Mrs May to have offered a Commons vote on any Brexit deal after two years of EU talks, but no vote if there was no deal.

'Parliament must have a final say when we get to the endgame,' said Stroud MP Mr Carmichael, who, like his fellow rebels, opposed leaving the EU. 'We could be faced with the prospect of leaving the EU by 'falling off a cliff' – as some have described leaving with no deal – with potentially disastrous economic consequences.

'To argue that MPs can have a say if we achieve a deal, with all the safeguards implied by it, but no say if we walk away with none of these, defies all logic. If that occurred, it would be even more important for MPs to be able to vote for or against it.'

He was backed by Ms Soubry who said: 'It is essential that MPs get a say when the negotiations are over. Some Brexiteers would be happy to force the Prime Minister to walk away with no deal and no thought to the consequences for the country.

'Sensible voices inside the Government know it would be a mistake to rush this.'

Ministers have accused the rebels of undermining Mrs May's negotiating tactics.

'If we tell the EU we will walk away if they don't make concessions, but they know Parliament can make us go straight back again, it gives us zero leverage,' said one. 'This is just another obstacle put up by people who are unable to accept that Brexit means Brexit.'

Tory rebels are ready to join forces with Labour, Lib Dems and Scottish Nationalists and back an amendment tabled by Labour's Chris Leslie.

Mr Leslie told this newspaper: 'No one doubts that Brexit will go ahead. But it is crazy for Mrs May to say she will consult Parliament if she gets a deal but not if she doesn't.'

Deal or no deal, MPs deserve a vote on the outcome of EU talks

COMMENT, by Neil Carmichael, Conservative MP for Stroud

I campaigned to stay in the EU. But we lost. And we have to accept the outcome.

Which is why I will vote in favour of signing Article 50 this week, albeit with a heavy heart.

But just as Remainers must accept the views of the 52 per cent who voted for Brexit, the 48 per cent who voted Remain cannot be totally ignored in the Brexit negotiations.

Harold Macmillan said politics was dictated by 'events' rather than grand schemes. With so many unpredictable factors surrounding Brexit – such as elections in France and Germany, and Donald Trump – no one can forecast where we will be when the talking is over.

But my view is that Parliament must have a final say when we get to the end-game. The Prime Minister has agreed to give Parliament a say on any Brexit deal she negotiates with the EU.

Mrs May has also said she would prefer 'no deal to a bad deal'. However, at present, there is no provision to give MPs a vote on this outcome.

We could be faced with the prospect of leaving the EU by 'falling off a cliff' – as some have described leaving with no deal – with potentially disastrous economic consequences. But MPs would have no chance to say the Government should step back from the brink and return to the negotiating table.

To argue that MPs can have a say if we achieve a deal, with all the safeguards implied by it, but no say if we walk away with none of these, defies logic. If that occurred, it would be even more important for MPs to be able to vote for or against it.

If we are not given this opportunity, it is hard not to conclude that some people believe in a sovereign Parliament only if it accords with their view.

I am not the only Tory MP who feels strongly about this and I hope to persuade the Government to meet our concerns this week before the Brexit Bill is finalised.