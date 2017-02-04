Home | News | Felicity Palmateer reveals her social media precautions
Felicity Palmateer reveals her social media precautions



By Khaleda Rahman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:16 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:12 EST, 4 February 2017

Pro surfer Felicity Palmateer has revealed she takes precautions with what she posts on social media because 'there's too many creeps out there'.

The 24-year-old regularly travels to exotic locations as one of Australia's most successful surfers – but fans who follow her don't see what she's up to in real-time.

The Gold Coast-based big wave surfer says she often posts pictures and videos well after they have been taken in a bid to hide her location from potential stalkers.

'I just don't want people knowing where I am every second of the day,' she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pro surfer Felicity Palmateer has revealed she is careful with her social media due to 'creeps'

Pro surfer Felicity Palmateer has revealed she is careful with her social media due to 'creeps'

'One thing I do is that I don't really post in real-time where I am, there's too many creeps out there.'

She is especially wary of Snapchat – and says she regularly makes videos using the app but posts them hours later.

But the Perth-born surfer, who has an Instagram following of almost 135,000, says she mainly takes extra precautions when she's travelling.

'I've been travelling and competing since I was 17, so I feel pretty worldly and I know what I am doing, but it's still good to take those precautions,' Palmateer added.

The 24-year-old says she doesn't post pictures and videos in real-time as a precaution

The 24-year-old says she doesn't post pictures and videos in real-time as a precaution

The Perth-born surfer, who has an Instagram following of almost 135,000, says she mainly takes extra precautions when she's travelling

The Perth-born surfer, who has an Instagram following of almost 135,000, says she mainly takes extra precautions when she's travelling

She also revealed she takes care to keep her private life out of the public eye – especially considering her boyfriend works with her as her manager.

Palmateer, who is passionate about art and marine conservation as well as surfing, revealed she has learned to not pay attention to online trolls.

While nasty comments flung in her direction used to 'really upset' her, now they have no impact, she says.

And although the sportswoman's Instagram feed could easily be mistaken for a model's, she says she has no desire to pursue a career in the industry. 

The surfer also says that she isn't fazed by nasty comments left by online trolls

The surfer also says that she isn't fazed by nasty comments left by online trolls

Ms Palmateer (right) shares pictures from her travels to exotic locations on her Instagram page

Ms Palmateer (right) shares pictures from her travels to exotic locations on her Instagram page

 

