Lion siblings pictured battling fiercely in Zimbabwe

By Simon Murphy for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 17:49 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:15 EST, 4 February 2017

The lioness lands on her stunned brother with claws flailing and teeth bared before aiming a terrifying bite at his neck

As they confront each other with shocking ferocity, it appears for all the world as if these two magnificent lions are engaged in a brutal fight to the death.

One of the spectacular images shows the two animals squaring up on their hind legs and trading powerful blows with their claws.

And three of the others show the young lioness springing through the shallows of a river with astonishing agility to attack her rival.

She lands on her stunned lion with claws flailing and teeth bared before aiming a terrifying bite at its neck.

Yet remarkably, these two animals are siblings – and just moments after their horrifyingly realistic ‘play fight’ they were snapped happily relaxing together, appearing almost to embrace.

Irish photographer David Jenkins captured the scenes at Antelope Park in Zimbabwe.

It appears for all the world as if these two magnificent lions are engaged in a brutal fight to the death - pounding each other with deadly claws

Sibling rivalry: The young lioness springs through the shallows of a river with astonishing agility to attack her brother

He said: ‘It was very exciting and fast – a real challenge to try to catch with a camera.

‘Lions are usually a bit wary of water but these two young ones seemed to love it.

‘After the fight, they were exhausted and just collapsed on top of each other before catching a much needed catnap.’

The lions were snapped tussling and tumbling in Antelope Park, Zimbabwe. The energetic siblings took advantage of the cool weather during sunset to frolic around in a seemingly brutal play fight