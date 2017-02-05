Home | News | Children removed from ‘drug overdose’ Sydney home
  • Three young children have been removed from a western Sydney house 
  • Four adults at the property were treated for suspected drug overdoses
  • The children all under ten are said to have slept through the incident  
  • Police were called to the Ropes Crossing home at about 4am on Sunday

By Australian Associated Press And Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:40 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:20 EST, 4 February 2017

Three young children have been removed from a western Sydney home where four adults were treated for suspected drug overdoses.

Police were called to the Ropes Crossing home in Sydney's west about 4am on Sunday by paramedics who treated two men and two women.

The men, aged 33 and 35, and the women, 28 and 32, did not need to go to hospital.  

Police said three children who were at the home, all aged under ten, appear to have slept through the incident.

'The children were removed from the home and are in the care of relatives,' NSW Police said in a statement on Sunday. 

In September last year a 15-month old girl was found in the back seat of a car in Penrith while a couple who were supervising her were found passed out from a drug overdose in the front.

A 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were charged with possessing a prohibited drug after police found synthetic cannabis and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and child neglect.

The girl was taken to Nepean hospital for precautionary tests before being released into the care of Family and Community Services.

