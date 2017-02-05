African youths seen at out-of-control party in Melbourne

By Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 21:14 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 21:22 EST, 4 February 2017

African youths were spotted at an out-of-control party that spilled out on to the street from an Airbnb rental house.

A youth was also hit in the head with a brick during the Saturday night fracas in Melbourne's east.

Detective Senior Constable Paul Thomas said about 40 people had gate crashed the party at Malvern East, which was advertised on Facebook.

Scroll down for video

Police reinforcements were need to control the fracas outside an Airbnb house party in Melbourne

'Witnesses saw groups of African youths, who were soon spotted by police,' he told reporters.

Police found 60 people on the street after being called to the Prior Street house at 11pm on Saturday, where 100 people had been invited.

A youth was hit in the head with a brick, Nine News reported.

Constable Thomas said the teenagers rented an Airbnb property and charged a $10 cover for each party guest.

The property costs $161 a night to rent.

A brick hit one a youth in the head. He is now being treated for serious head injuries

The party was advertised on Facebook and had three male security guards monitoring the party.

Ambulance Victoria spokesman John Mullen said paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 10pm and treated four youths in their late teens to early twenties.

One male, who suffered a head injury and a broken finger, was taken to The Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition

Men in uniform were need to bring order to an out-of-control party

The crowd dispersed after police arrived.

Two other people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbour’s brick fence was destroyed.

The front letterbox of the house was spattered with blood spattered.

The Herald Sun reported the the hosts of the party were from the Bentleigh and Springvale areas.

No arrests have been made and police investigations are continuing.