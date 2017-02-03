Danny Green slams referee’s ‘very poor’ call

By Khaleda Rahman For Daily Mail Australia

Victorious Danny Green has slammed both his opponent and the referee after his controversial rematch against Anthony Mundine.

Green was declared the winner of their Friday night fight in Adelaide with the three judges scoring 94-94, 96-94 and 98-90, exacting some revenge for his 2006 loss to Mundine.

But despite this, he took the opportunity to slam Mundine, his long-time rival, for a 'cheap shot' he claims left him concussed.

He also claimed referee Frank Garza considered disqualifying Mundine for the illegal blow instead of the one-point penalty he ultimately handed out.

Green insists that there would have been 'riots in the stands' if the highly-anticipated grudge match ended that way – but blasted Garza for not giving him enough time to recover.

'It was a very, very, very cheap shot,' Green told Karl Langdon on 6PR radio.

He said because of it, Garza had wanted to call the fight off 30 seconds into the first round but Green demanded that it go on.

'The referee was going to call the fight off and disqualify him and I've gone, 'No, that cannot happen. It'll be a nightmare, there'll be riots in the stands, there'll be riots around the country and there'll be bodies in the street.'

He called Garza 'disgraceful' for not even giving him five minutes to recover after he was practically knocked unconscious.

'When you get a low blow, you get five minutes, when you get literally knocked unconscious, he didn't give me a second,' he said.

Green slammed his long-time rival for the 'very cheap shot' that he said left him concussed

Green added that the 'very poor' referee could have cost him the match but he plowed on

Green added that the 'very poor' referee could have cost him the match but instead he fought 'purely on balls and instinct' and kept going.

He added that having to overcome that made his victory that much more fulfilling.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old former NRL star Mundine feels cheated – and labelled his opponent a 'b****' for his tactics on the night.

'Basically, he was being a b****. I wanted to fight, to engage, and all he wanted to do was to hold,' Mundine said.

He added: 'They robbed me. I know I won it. He (Green) knows I won it. That is what makes it so tough.'

Mundine was seething at the scorecard of the 98-90 judge – and even Green admitted that a mistake was made by a judge.

Former NRL star Mundine (left, speaking to Green after the match) said he feels cheated

'I didn't win by eight points. No chance,' Green said. 'It was a close fight.'

Adding to Mundine's angst, a photo of the scorecard showed the 96-94 judge awarded Green a maximum 10 points in a round when he was penalised a point for elbowing.

'I thought I won that fight ... but history will tell a different story,' Mundine said.

'People know in their hearts ... they know who was the better man.'

Green admitted during the fight he was uncertain who was winning, but believed the result was just.

And he was amazed he threw any shots at all as seven weeks ago, he didn't even think he would make it into the ring.

Green kept a back injury secret from all but his inner circle.

Mundine (pictured) labelled Green a 'b****' for his tactics during the Friday night grudge match

But Green believes his victory is just says having to overcome the adversity early on in the match made his win that much more fulfilling

'I couldn't put my shoes and socks on seven weeks ago,' he said.

'I had three epidural cortisones (injections) before I left to come over to the Melbourne training camp.

'It was a massive battle just to get in that ring. I didn't think I was going to get there, really didn't think I was going to make it.'

Green said that daily treatment allowed him to top his career with his sweetest victory.

'Fighters, like all contact sports, you have got to be a warrior and you have got to through a shitload of pain and shitload of torment to your body,' he said.

Green kept a back injury secret from all but his inner circle and said daily treatment allowed him to top his career with his sweetest victory

'That is why I'm just so elated, pretty emotional to be able to do it because eight weeks ago we didn't think we were going to make the fight.'

He now retires, content.

'I have got a lot to be grateful for,' Green said,

'I'm healthy still, got a healthy family and friends. And I live in a great country and have bread and butter on the table.

'I don't have anything to complain about, mate.'