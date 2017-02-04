Harriet Harman hails Keir Starmer as Labour party saviour

Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer is the bookies' favourite to succeed Corbyn
Harriet Harman has backed Labour’s Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer as the successor to beleaguered party leader Jeremy Corbyn, a leaked tape recording has revealed.
At a private meeting of activists, former deputy Labour leader Ms Harman presented Sir Keir, a member of the Shadow Cabinet, as the party’s saviour.
She was cheered as she praised his ‘wisdom, expertise and ability to solve insoluble problems’. She added: ‘It is a miserable time for Labour, but when we hear Keir speak, we feel optimism in difficult times.’
Brexit threatened to ‘divide Britain and destabilise Labour’, said Ms Harman, ‘so it’s just as well we’ve got Keir’.
Sir Keir, the bookies’ favourite to take over from Mr Corbyn, made a passionate cry at the meeting for unity. He said Labour faced a massive fight to survive and he was ready to play his part.
Labour had lost two Elections and ‘must not lose’ the next one, due in 2020. ‘We’d be letting too many people down,’ he said. Being in Opposition was ‘pants’ said Sir Keir. Labour ‘looked divided’ and could achieve nothing from its current position.
In a clear jibe at Mr Corbyn’s Left-wing stance, Sir Keir said Labour could throw Theresa May out of No 10 at the next General Election, but only if ‘we speak again with the right voice for the whole country’.
Sir Keir wanted Labour back in power soon, but it had to show unity, he said to cheers at the meeting in London six weeks ago.
The leak of the ‘Keir leadership’ recording follows reports that Mr Corbyn may quit as leader over Labour’s slump in the opinion polls, which has been fuelled by its damaging split over Brexit. Moderate Sir Keir has emerged as the front-runner to become the next Labour leader, narrowly ahead of Left-wing MP Clive Lewis.
Sir Keir, former head of the Crown Prosecution Service, has won plaudits from senior party figures such as ex-Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer, a close friend of Tony Blair.
Allies claim his ‘deft’ handling of Brexit, which has seen him maintain his pro-EU stance while pledging to uphold the referendum result and continue his tough questioning of Mrs May’s approach, has shown leadership qualities lacking in Mr Corbyn.
But critics say his pro-EU views mean he is out of step with working- class Labour voters who backed Brexit in large numbers. Others say he lacks charisma. One former Labour Minister said: ‘Keir has all the right ideas, but he lacks a touch of stardust.’ Some Labour MPs believe Mr Corbyn may be forced to quit if the party loses upcoming by-elections in Copeland, Cumbria and Stoke- on-Trent Central on February 23.
Ms Harman denied she was endorsing Mr Starmer as Mr Corbyn’s successor. Mr Starmer was unavailable for comment.
'Being in Opposition is pants'... Sir Keir's cry
I wish I could roll back the clock so Brexit hadn’t happened and Trump was not elected. We have to look at the position we’re in.
There is a populist rightward move in this country, America and Europe. The French elections are coming and anybody who says the far-Right won’t get it needs to look at my prediction on Brexit and Trump.
We have been through tough divisive times in the last couple of years. Our values are being challenged like never before. We have to fight it. I’ve got to do it, you’ve all got to do it because this is the fight of our times.
The Conservatives are building a divisive version of politics based on what they think some of the 52 per cent who supported Brexit voted for.
They want an arm’s length relationship with the EU and to go off buccaneering round the world looking for undiscovered countries to get exploitative free-trade agreements with them.
Anybody who knows the phrase ‘race to the bottom’ – just wait and see what happens if that prevails.
They are saying to the 48 per cent [who voted Remain] ‘you put your cross in the wrong place, you don’t have a say in your future any more’.
The Tories are building the politics of division and should not be allowed in power for much longer.
Labour has lost two Elections and we must not lose another one. We’d be letting too many people down.
Being in opposition is pants. You can be Shadow what you like. It’s not a real job. We achieve nothing other than minor changes to what the Conservatives are doing. The only way we can change things is by being in power.
Our job is to bring this country back together. Sometimes it looks like Labour is divided. We must build a future not for the 52 per cent, or the 48 per cent, but for the 100 per cent.
If we position ourselves there, draw people together, forge a future that works for everyone, we will begin to speak again with the right voice for the whole country.