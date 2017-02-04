George Michael's lover is in the clear over singer's death

By Katie Hind For The Mail On Sunday

Published: 17:00 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:05 EST, 4 February 2017

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has been told by police that he is no longer part of their investigation into the singer’s death.

The celebrity hairdresser was quizzed by Thames Valley Police last month as they tried to piece together the last hours of the star’s life before he died at his Oxfordshire home, aged 53.

Mr Fawaz, 40, is viewed as a controversial figure by some members of the singer’s family – particularly after his claim that he spent the night sleeping in his car before finding George dead on Christmas Day.

Fadi Fawaz with boyfriend George Michael, who was found dead on Christmas Day

Now, though, Thames Valley Police have told The Mail on Sunday there was no foul play involved in the star’s death.

‘We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances,’ said a spokesman.

Questions have been mounting as to why, almost six weeks after his death, Mr Michael’s body has not been released to the family. Usually this happens if there is suspected foul play or the family are not satisfied with the post-mortem results.

In fact, though, the coroner is holding on to George’s body until the results of toxicology tests are released, which police say is ‘imminent.’

Flowers were left outside George Michael's house in Highgate, North London after the singer was found dead

It is understood the decision was taken not to release the body because the first post-mortem proved to be inconclusive. As yet, no funeral has been organised.

Meanwhile Mr Fawaz, who had been in a relationship with Mr Michael for four years, is said to have been frozen out by the star’s grieving family as well as the ‘inner circle’ of George Michael’s closest friends, who have media and entertainment lawyer John Reid acting on their behalf. George Michael’s heartbroken family are said be incensed at Mr Fawaz’s claim that the star killed himself.

He wrote on Twitter ten days after the singer’s death: ‘The only thing George wanted to do is die. He tried to kill himself many times and finally he managed.’