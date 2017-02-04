Home | News | New York priest, 51, is found with child porn and drugs
New York priest, 51, is found with child porn and drugs



  • 2 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 24
  • 0
  • Christopher King,51, lived and worked at the St. James of Jerusalem Episcopal Church in Long Beach, New York
  • A tip led police to obtain a search warrant, and cops raided his home on Friday
  • They found five child porn videos, including one that involved a toddler as young as two or three, a felony complaint said
  • Raid also uncovered crystal meth, unprescribed Xanax and drug paraphernelia 
  • He was a youth officer in a church for nearly five years, his LinkedIn profile states

By Jessica Chia For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:16 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:16 EST, 4 February 2017

A priest was arrested after police found child porn on his computers, along with drugs in both his church office and bedroom.

Reverend Christopher King, 51, had five pornographic videos on his computer, which showed sexual activity with boys as young as two or three, according to a felony complaint cited by the New York Daily News. 

King, who lived and worked at the St. James of Jerusalem Episcopal Church in Long Beach, New York, was also found with 12 grams of crystal meth and unprescribed Xanax pills. 

King lived and worked at the St. James of Jerusalem Episcopal Church in Long Beach, New York, as a vicar
He had five child pornography videos on his computer

Christopher King, 51, (above) had five child pornography videos on his computer at least one of which showed sexual activity with a boy as young as two or three, a felony complaint stated

Nassau County police received an tip about King, and obtained a search warrant before raiding his home on Friday evening, officials said.

King had five child pornography videos on his computer, all of which involved boys under the age of 12, with some as young as two or three, the complaint said.

The videos showed the boys performing sex acts on each other, or with adult men, according to the Daily News.

Twelve grams of crystal methamphetamine were also found in both his home and church office, along with drug paraphernalia.

Xanax pills, for which King was not prescribed, were left on top of his bedroom dresser, the complaint stated.

King has been charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

King was arrested at the church, and held on $100,000 bond after he was arraigned on Saturday.

The church has already fired King, saying they have a 'zero tolerance policy' to criminal conduct, a bishop told the Daily News.  

According to his LinkedIn profile, King studied theology at Oxford University and worked as a Diocesan Youth Officer for nearly four years. 

King had five child pornography videos on his computer
All of the videos involved boys under the age of 12, with some as young as two or three, the complaint said

King (pictured) had five child pornography videos on his computer, all of which involved boys under the age of 12, with some as young as two or three, the complaint said

Twelve grams of crystal methamphetamine were also found, along with drug paraphernalia and Xanax pills. Pictured, the church where King lived and worked

Twelve grams of crystal methamphetamine were also found, along with drug paraphernalia and Xanax pills. Pictured, the church where King lived and worked

 

 

