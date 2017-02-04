Trump's immigration order could see 8MILLION deported

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:38 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:18 EST, 4 February 2017

President Donald Trump undertook one of his biggest campaign promises during his first week in office when he signed an executive order that vastly overhauled current immigration law.

Under the new policies, deportation restrictions were stripped to the bare minimum, meaning that up to 8million people could be considered priorities for deportation, according to a study done by the Los Angeles Times.

These new policies have opened the doors for roundups and detentions of illegal immigrants on a scaled that has not been seen in roughly 10 years.

The Times' calculations were based on interviews with experts who studied the order, as well as two internal documents that signal how seriously immigration officials are taking Trump's directive.

Families could be separated, businesses catering to immigrant customers could be shuttered, and crops could be left to rot, unpicked, due to labor shortages in industries that rely on an immigrant workforce such as agriculture, reported the Times.

New policies and instructions will significantly expand President Obama's focus on deporting only recent arrivals, repeat violators and people with criminal violations.

Only about 1.4million people were considered priorities for removal under the past administration.

'They really are going to round up everybody they can get their hands on,' according to David Leopold, a former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

President Trump's orders tell immigration officials to deport all immigrants convicted of crimes, and also all those that have not been charged but are believed to have committed crimes.

That number applies to the 6million people who are believed to entered the United States without passing an official border crossing, according to the Times.

The other 11.1million in the country illegally are believed to have entered on a valid visa and stayed past the leave date, according to the Pew Research Center.

Among that number, Pew estimates 8million hold jobs in the United States.

The majority have worked in violation of the law by lying on federal employment forms, and the President's order calls for deportation of those who did.

Orders also call for smaller groups whose totals remain unknown - people in the country who are charged with crimes that have not been adjudicated and those who used a fake identity card, were found driving without a license or received federal food or welfare assistance.

Targets for deportation are significantly larger than the number of people who were swept up in the President's travel bans that created chaos and confusion in airports, captivating the public over the past week.

Fewer than 1million people came to the US over the past decade from the seven countries mentioned in the executive order.

Another executive order that may be signed in the upcoming weeks would block entry to anyone that United States immigration officers believe may use benefit programs such as Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, according to two White House officials who have seen drafts.

Changes in the Trump administration reflect a policy that 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney called 'self-deportation': an effort to deter illegal immigration by increasing the threat of deportation and cutting off access to any social services and work opportunities that might draw immigrants to the United States, reported the Times.

The White House has insisted that it is intent on rooting out anyone who 'endangers' Americans - with the president using slogans like 'Make America safe again.'

Trump aides have previously pointed out that 124 people who were released from immigration custody from 2010 to 2015 went on to be charged with murder, according to immigration data provided to Congress by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

By comparison, it is believed that 1.2million murders took place in 2015 alone, according to the FBI.

A White House Official commented to the Times, saying: 'We've gone from a situation where ICE officers have no discretion to enhance public safety and their hands are totally tied, to allowing ICE officers to engage in preventative policing and to go after known public safety threats and stop terrible crimes from happening'.