Man fighting for life after he was attacked in a carpark

Published: 18:57 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:24 EST, 4 February 2017

A Perth father is fighting for his life after a sickening attack in which he was kicked in the head several times by a group of men.

Diego Hulton, 37, was rushed to hospital after he reportedly tried to break up a fight outside the Brook Bar and Bistro on Main Street in Ellenbrook and was set upon.

Disturbing footage obtained by 7 News shows Friday night's fight.

The footage shows a man being knocked to the ground before a group of men are seen kicking and punching him.

The moment was captured by a witness who was filming on a mobile phone.

Mr Hulton was knocked unconscious in the attack and is in critical condition at Royal Perth Hospital.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

