Man fighting for life after he was attacked in a carpark



  • A man is in critical condition in hospital after a sickening attack on Friday
  • Diego Hulton, 37, was knocked unconscious by a group of men in Perth 
  • It is reported Mr Hulton was trying to break up a fight before being set upon
  • The  fight occurred outside the Brook Bar and Bistro on Main Street in Ellenbrook
  • Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward 

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 18:57 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:24 EST, 4 February 2017

A Perth father is fighting for his life after a sickening attack in which he was kicked in the head several times by a group of men.

Diego Hulton, 37, was rushed to hospital after he reportedly tried to break up a fight outside the Brook Bar and Bistro on Main Street in Ellenbrook and was set upon.

Disturbing footage obtained by 7 News shows Friday night's fight.

Scroll down for video 

The footage shows a man being knocked to the ground before a group of men are seen kicking and punching him. 

The moment was captured by a witness who was filming on a mobile phone. 

Mr Hulton was knocked unconscious in the attack and is in critical condition at Royal Perth Hospital. 

 Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

