Beckham's jaw-dropping excuse for his leaked c-word rants 

By Ian Gallagher and Katie Hind For The Mail On Sunday

Published: 17:01 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:24 EST, 4 February 2017

Outburst: Beckham leaves a Los Angeles gym after a workout last week

In fairness, it was never going to be easy for David Beckham to repair his shredded public image.

But in giving it his best shot yesterday, he offered an extraordinary excuse, insisting through friends that he was a ‘normal person’ who was just ‘extremely disappointed’ at being passed over for a knighthood.

The former England captain, 41, was referring to the release of damning emails which allegedly showed how desperate he was to ensure he was made ‘Sir David’ – and the lengths to which he would go to achieve his goal, even using his charity work.

When his campaign failed, he allegedly lashed out with an expletive-littered outburst worthy of the most petulant of divas.

Ironically, one target of his wrath was a real diva – Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, who was awarded an OBE in the same year that the footballer’s much-anticipated gong was unforthcoming.

In an email to his friend and PR adviser Simon Oliveira, Beckham allegedly wrote: ‘Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus admitting to taking coke? F****** joke.’

Jenkins, 36, had previously admitted in an interview with The Mail on Sunday that her life was almost ruined by cocaine and ecstasy.

Beckham’s outburst would no doubt have come as an unpleasant surprise to the classical star, who only a year earlier had been forced to deny unfounded internet rumours of an affair with him. Yesterday she declined to comment.

Meanwhile, a source close to the former Manchester United star told The Mail on Sunday that his foul-mouthed rant was written ‘in the heat of the moment’.

The source said: ‘David is just like any normal person and he was extremely disappointed that he wasn’t deemed worthy of becoming a Sir.

In an email to his friend and PR adviser Simon Oliveira, Beckham (left) allegedly wrote: ‘Katherine Jenkins OBE (right) for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus admitting to taking coke? F****** joke'

‘He is a passionate man. He gets very passionate about his work and particularly about his country, Great Britain. That’s what drives him.

‘He spent a lot of time and effort getting the London Olympics to the UK which had such a positive effect on so many people, but for it not to be acknowledged made him very emotional. Who wouldn’t be?’

The series of emails was released by Football Leaks, the sporting equivalent of WikiLeaks, via European media. They were dismissed by a Beckham spokesman who said they had been ‘hacked and doctored’.

The cache includes allegations that Beckham, a Unicef ambassador, demanded £6,685 from the charity for a business-class flight for him to attend an event in Asia. He never took the flight because his sponsors had provided a private jet.

Football Leaks claimed emails suggested Beckham used his charity work as part of a conscious effort to win an honour – something he denies.

KATHERINE WILL BE 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED' TOO IF SHE READ THESE EMAILS Beckham to PR man Simon Oliveira on the Honours Committee: They’re a bunch of c**** I expected nothing less... Who decides on the honors? [sic] It’s a disgrace to be honest and if I was American I would of [sic] got something like this 10 years ago... It’s p****d me off those old unappreciative c**** Beckham to Oliveira: Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus admitting to taking coke… F****** joke and if you get asked we should think of a cutting remark. Oliveira to Beckham: My honest advice to you is that we should not do anything that jeopardises it and remain positive… Why waste time on a cutting remark as that will only rile the committee? We need to remain dignified if asked but if you want me to work up something cutting I will work up one but my advice is it’s not productive. Beckham to Oliveira: I agree but it’s p****d me off those old unappreciative c****. Beckham to Oliveira on suggestions that he should put $1 million into a Unicef dinner: I don’t want to put my personal money into this cause… To pour this million into the fund is like putting my own money in. If there was no fund, the money would be for me. This f****** money is mine.

Beckham reacted angrily when Oliveira suggested he should put $1 million into a prize-giving Unicef dinner in Shanghai, Football Leaks claimed.

The footballer, who has an estimated net worth of £280 million, allegedly replied: ‘I don’t want to put my personal money into this cause… If there was no fund, the money would be for me. This f****** money is mine.’

French investigative site Mediapart, which published the Football Leaks material, alleged Beckham wanted to use his personal fund, named ‘7’ after his former shirt number at Manchester United, to promote his business activities.

‘Humanitarian causes were just a stepping stone for his personal affairs, and to project his image among advertisers,’ claimed a source close to the leaks.

Beckham, who received an OBE in 2003, allegedly ranted at members of the Honours Committee in an email after missing out on a knighthood in 2013, calling them a ‘bunch of c****’. He added: ‘Who decides the honours? It’s a disgrace.’

By 2013 Beckham’s playing career was over and he expected a fitting honour. That November, one newspaper even published a front-page story under the headline ‘Arise Sir David’, suggesting it was a certainty.

Ahead of Beckham’s appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, Oliveira allegedly wrote in an email to the programme’s producers: ‘Maybe Jonathan should ask about the knighthood and say he should get it. What do you think? David is up for it.’

Beckham learned a few weeks after the show that his bid had failed.

The following year Oliveira urged him to intervene in the Scottish independence debate because ‘clearly the right thing is that we stay together due to our history and because we are stronger’.

He advised Beckham: ‘I also think your support will play well with establishment and in turn help your knighthood.’ He replied: ‘Ok let’s do it.’

A spokesman for Beckham said: ‘This story is based on outdated material and taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.’

Unicef said last night: ‘David has given significant funds personally.’