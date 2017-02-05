Sajid Javid accused of failing to protect UK's Green Belt

By Glen Owen for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 19:39 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 19:39 EST, 4 February 2017

Mr Javid will announce a new Government drive this week to build thousands of homes

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid is today accused by a former Cabinet Minister of bringing politicians into ‘disrepute’ by failing to protect the Green Belt.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell says that Mr Javid, who will this week announce a new Government drive to build thousands of new homes, has retreated from his pledge to treat the Green Belt as ‘sacrosanct’.

Writing in today’s Mail on Sunday, Mr Mitchell warns: ‘All the signs coming out of Whitehall are that Ministers will use the Housing White Paper to find a back-door route to concrete over our glorious countryside’. He also claims that shortly after Mr Javid told the Commons last year that the Green Belt was ‘sacrosanct’, he ‘was enjoying lunch with the Home Builders Federation’ – and then decided to authorise 6,000 houses to be built on Green Belt land in Mr Mitchell’s Sutton Coldfield constituency.

Mr Mitchell adds: ‘Saying one thing in the House of Commons and then another to a pressure group... brings politics and politicians into disrepute.’

And Shaun Spiers, chief executive of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: ‘Proposals to release yet more land for development, including Green Belt, will simply mean a greater loss of precious countryside with little change to housebuilding rates.’

A spokesman for Mr Javid said the decision on Sutton Coldfield was taken by Housing Minister Gavin Barwell before Mr Javid met with the housebuilders.